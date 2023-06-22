Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination: PM Modi's response to Muslim rights in India | WATCH

PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived to meet US president Joe Biden at the White House in Washington United States. The crowd, including members of the Indian diaspora, who were gathered on the South Lawns of the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 22) addressed a press conference in the White House and said that India is a democracy. Addressing a press conference, PM Modi said "As US President Joe Biden mentioned, India and America, democracy is in our DNA. Our government works on the basic principles of the Constitution."

"There is absolutely no space for discrimination. If there are no human values and humanity, then it is not a democracy. When we accept democracy, there is no space for discrimination. We move together. In India, the benefits provided by the government are available to all," PM Modi said.

"There is no discrimination on the basis of age, caste, or creed in India's democracy," the Prime Minister further said.

"The important decisions we have taken have added a new chapter to the global strategic partnership. Trade and investment partnership between India and US is essential for the global economy," PM Modi said.

"By increasing our cooperation in space, AI, and semiconductors we are creating a futuristic partnership. I also met some other American CEOs. In my talks with the, I could feel their positive outlook towards India. In order to achieve a clean energy transition, we took several initiatives. these cover areas like green hydrogen and carbon capture," PM Modi added.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House who is on an official state visit for three days, and said that he is "honoured" to host him. The US President also said that he will discuss the issue of human rights with PM Modi during their bilateral talks.

PM Modi also recalled his earlier visit to the country and said it is the first time that the doors of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers.

"About three decades ago, I came to America as a common man. At that time, I had seen the White House from the outside," PM Modi said in his welcome address at the White House.

After the address, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden headed for bilateral talks at the White House's Oval Office. Prior to PM Modi, Biden made his speech in which he hailed India-US ties as the "most defining relationships" of the century.