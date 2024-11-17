Govinda faces health scare during political rally in Jalgaon; Read on

Actor and politician Govinda recently faced health issues during a political rally in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where he had to leave midway due to discomfort. This follows an October incident where the actor accidentally shot himself while handling a licensed revolver

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Actor and politician Govinda recently attended a political rally in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, but had to leave midway due to feeling unwell. Reports indicate that he experienced discomfort during the rally and returned to Mumbai for further care. As of now, Govinda has not personally addressed the incident.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor was campaigning for Mahayuti candidates in regions like Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora, and Chopda. During the roadshow, he urged the public to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cast their votes for the ruling alliance. This marked Govinda's return to politics, following his association with CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

In a separate incident earlier in October, Govinda was hospitalized after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. The mishap occurred around 4:45 AM on October 1, while he was handling his licensed revolver at home. The firearm reportedly misfired when it slipped from his hand while he was placing it in an almirah. The actor sustained a leg injury and was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent treatment for several days before being discharged.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, provided details about the incident, explaining that the actor was preparing for a trip to Kolkata when the accident happened. The bullet, which struck his leg, was promptly removed by doctors, and his condition was reported to be stable.

Following the incident, Govinda released a voice message assuring his fans that he was recovering. He mentioned that the bullet had been successfully removed and expressed gratitude to the doctors, particularly Dr. Agarwal, and to his well-wishers for their prayers. The actor’s health updates have brought relief to his supporters, who continue to wish him a speedy recovery as he balances his commitments in entertainment and politics.

