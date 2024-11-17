Delhi's air pollution crisis: Over Rs 4.8 Crore fines issued amid severe AQI levels

Delhi's AQI remains 'Severe' for the fifth consecutive day, with several areas recording alarmingly high pollution levels. Traffic police have intensified checks and issued substantial fines for vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and violating GRAP restrictions.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "Severe" category for the fifth day in a row, toxic fog continued to suffocate the nation's capital on Sunday morning, posing a serious health risk to locals. Up to 14 places, including RK Puram, ITO, and Punjabi Bagh, reported AQI readings above 400 on Sunday. The only three locations where the air quality stayed below 350, designated as "Very Poor," were Lodhi Road, Burari Crossing, and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

On Friday, the first day of the ban, Delhi Traffic Police issued almost 550 challans and fined over Rs 5.85 crore in a huge action against individuals who violated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions, authorities said.

In the national capital, police also issued challans to 4,855 cars on Friday, fining them a total of Rs 4.8 crore for lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC). For failing to have a valid PUC certificate, traffic police fined drivers Rs 10,000. The courts have the authority to release these challans.

Notably, private BS III gasoline and BS IV diesel cars are prohibited from the road under GRAP-3 limitations, and infractions carry a Rs 20,000 fine. Additionally prohibited are interstate buses that go from the NCR cities to Delhi on gasoline and diesel. According to a senior police official, 293 challans for BS-III and BS-IV cars have been issued in the city's central, eastern, and northern ranges. 2,404 challans for lack of PUCC certifications have been issued in total.

According to the officials, 63 of these challans were issued by the New Delhi range, 73 by the western range, and 121 by the southern range. They said that challans for lacking PUCC were also issued by the southern and western ranges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajiv Kumar Rawal discussed the action, stating that about 3,000 cars were inspected by the traffic police on Friday throughout their three areas. "We have increased our inspections, particularly in the bordering areas, and we are also checking the interstate buses," Rawal stated. Cars that are not allowed to enter are being redirected from the boundaries. We have around 300 of these cars back. Additionally, we are prosecuting cars without a PUCC.

