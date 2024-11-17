Delhi's air pollution crisis: Over Rs 4.8 Crore fines issued amid severe AQI levels

Delhi's AQI remains 'Severe' for the fifth consecutive day, with several areas recording alarmingly high pollution levels. Traffic police have intensified checks and issued substantial fines for vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and violating GRAP restrictions.

Delhi's air pollution crisis: Over Rs 4.8 Crore fines issued amid severe AQI levels gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "Severe" category for the fifth day in a row, toxic fog continued to suffocate the nation's capital on Sunday morning, posing a serious health risk to locals. Up to 14 places, including RK Puram, ITO, and Punjabi Bagh, reported AQI readings above 400 on Sunday. The only three locations where the air quality stayed below 350, designated as "Very Poor," were Lodhi Road, Burari Crossing, and Sri Aurobindo Marg.

On Friday, the first day of the ban, Delhi Traffic Police issued almost 550 challans and fined over Rs 5.85 crore in a huge action against individuals who violated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions, authorities said.

In the national capital, police also issued challans to 4,855 cars on Friday, fining them a total of Rs 4.8 crore for lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC). For failing to have a valid PUC certificate, traffic police fined drivers Rs 10,000. The courts have the authority to release these challans.

Notably, private BS III gasoline and BS IV diesel cars are prohibited from the road under GRAP-3 limitations, and infractions carry a Rs 20,000 fine. Additionally prohibited are interstate buses that go from the NCR cities to Delhi on gasoline and diesel. According to a senior police official, 293 challans for BS-III and BS-IV cars have been issued in the city's central, eastern, and northern ranges. 2,404 challans for lack of PUCC certifications have been issued in total.

According to the officials, 63 of these challans were issued by the New Delhi range, 73 by the western range, and 121 by the southern range. They said that challans for lacking PUCC were also issued by the southern and western ranges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajiv Kumar Rawal discussed the action, stating that about 3,000 cars were inspected by the traffic police on Friday throughout their three areas. "We have increased our inspections, particularly in the bordering areas, and we are also checking the interstate buses," Rawal stated. Cars that are not allowed to enter are being redirected from the boundaries. We have around 300 of these cars back. Additionally, we are prosecuting cars without a PUCC.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit snt

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran anr

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party see his full letter gcw

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, cites 'awkward' controversies as reason in letter to Kejriwal

Reserve Bank of India customer care gets threat call, man claims to be 'Lashkar CEO': Reports gcw

Reserve Bank of India customer care gets threat call, man claims to be 'Lashkar CEO': Reports

BREAKING Nigeria to honour PM Modi with Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger award snt

Nigeria to award PM Modi with Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger, 17th international honour

Recent Stories

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit snt

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran anr

Kerala: UDF aligning with communal forces fearing election defeat, says BJP state chief K Surendran

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) anr

Hamas supporter pours red paint all over Israeli consulate in Toronto; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigns from party see his full letter gcw

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, cites 'awkward' controversies as reason in letter to Kejriwal

5 frozen waterfalls from around the World; Check stunning pictures ATG

5 frozen waterfalls from around the World; Check stunning pictures

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon