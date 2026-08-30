PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks in Tashkent, elevating their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and announcing arrangements for long-term uranium supply and a new Coordination Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, where he praised the warmth extended to him and announced that India-Uzbekistan ties would be elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said during the talks that arrangements for the long-term supply of uranium will be made. Further, he said that a Coordination Council at level of foreign ministers will be established to provide direction to all aspects of India-Uzbekistan ties

PM Modi lauds President Mirziyoyev's personal touch

During the talks, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing arrangements during the dinner hosted for him on Saturday, including cultural performances by children. "I am especially grateful for the experience you curated for me during the meal yesterday; you were personally involved in every detail. Along with the delicious food, I also had the pleasure of witnessing songs and dances performed by talented children. It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here. Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart," PM Modi said.

Elevating the Strategic Partnership

PM Modi congratulated Uzbekistan and its people ahead of the country's 35th anniversary of Independence Day, while noting the 15th anniversary of the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. "In two days, you will mark the 35th anniversary of your Independence Day. I extend my advance congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of Uzbekistan on this occasion. It is a happy coincidence that this year we are also celebrating the 15th anniversary of our strategic partnership. I am delighted that, on this special occasion, we are elevating our ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will move forward by setting concrete goals within this framework," he said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated President Mirziyoyev's initiative to identify projects across key sectors for advancing bilateral economic ties, along with a timeline for their implementation. "I saw your book, in which you have identified projects across key sectors to advance our bilateral economic partnership and outlined a timeline for the way forward. I appreciate this initiative. I am confident that, by working together, we will make rapid progress on this," PM Modi said.

Key Decisions to Bolster Cooperation

PM Modi said the two sides had taken several important decisions during their dinner meeting on Saturday and that their teams were aligned on the way forward. "We had a productive discussion over dinner last night and took several important decisions. Our teams are also aligned on these matters. We will establish a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination. We will elevate our Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations," he said.

Visit Highlights and Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. Meanwhile, PM Modi shared that he attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent. In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

The Prime Minister landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival. From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace. (ANI)