India has deployed a forensic team to Nepal to help in analyzing DNA samples and identifying victims of the recent flash floods. The death toll from the disaster has tragically risen to 734, with thousands still missing.

India has deployed a forensic team in Nepal to assist in analyzing DNA samples and identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods of which the death toll has risen to 734 people as of Sunday afternoon.

Indian Forensic Team Deployed

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met the Indian forensic team deployed in the flood-hit country. "Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Srivastava shared on X, "Met the members of Indian Forensic Team that arrived on 4th relief flight to Kathmandu. They will be working with their Nepali counterparts to support the analysis of DNA samples of those who lost their lives in the tragic flash flood in #Rasuwa. India will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts of Nepal."

Nepal's Plea for Forensic Support

While India has provided relief supplies to the neighbouring country, Nepal also sought additional support for forensic laboratories and rapid DNA analysis to identify more than 600 bodies recovered in the flash floods that ravaged the country.

Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, on Sunday said, "We are seeking additional support for forensic laboratories. We have found more than 600 bodies, many of them in very difficult conditions to identify. We need to conduct rapid DNA analysis, so we are seeking that kind of support and are actively engaged."

Ongoing Relief and Grim Toll

Earlier, India sent its fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying essential supplies and specialised technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue & relief operations."

Meanwhile, the death toll as of Sunday morning from the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal had risen to 734, while 2419 people remained missing or out of contact, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Authorities have warned of rising water levels in rivers and streams across several districts, while stating a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. (ANI)