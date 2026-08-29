India dispatched its third assistance flight to flood-hit Nepal, carrying an 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team. This marks a shift from supply delivery to complex search and rescue, with total aid now reaching 57.5 tonnes.

An 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team arrived in Nepal aboard the Indian Air Force's third assistance flight, marking a critical transition in India's disaster response from immediate supply delivery to complex, high-risk search and rescue operations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the relief supplies were handed over to Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation of Nepal. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the relief supplies and said an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team is now on the ground. Third flight with assistance from India has reached Kathmandu. Relief supplies handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation of Nepal. https://t.co/Xufaz7fT4Y — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 28, 2026

India's Aid Efforts Continue

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had informed that its C-130 aircraft departed with 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected. Continuing HADR efforts in Nepal. An Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft has departed with 10 tonnes of essential relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to support those affected.#Nepal #HADR #HADROps #IndiaNepal #NeighbourhoodFirst@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/MjMNuhYS02 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 28, 2026

WHO Scales Up Emergency Response

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that the WHO is scaling up its response to Nepal's flood emergency further, releasing USD 150,000 in immediate funding, with additional resources expected to be released as needs assessments continue.

"Within hours of the disaster striking, WHO deployed emergency supplies, including interagency emergency health supplies that could provide essential materials for nearly 10,000 people for 3 months, as well as tents, 10,000 masks, gloves and hand sanitisers," he said.

Underlining how the immediate priority is to support health services for the affected communities and restore disrupted health services, the WHO Chief added that the organisation is providing vital coordination among partners, surveillance and technical assistance to protect public health, all under the leadership of the Nepalese government.

"As the flood-affected communities face immense challenges, sustained support from all partners will be critical. WHO stands with the Government and people of Nepal at this difficult moment and remains ready to provide support based on the country's evolving needs," the Chief added. .@WHO is scaling up its response to #Nepal's flood emergency further, releasing US$150,000 in immediate funding, with additional resources expected to be released as needs assessments continue. Within hours of the disaster striking, WHO deployed emergency supplies, including… pic.twitter.com/dnPBJDFfqq — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 28, 2026

Details of India's Humanitarian Assistance

The first Indian aircraft departed for Nepal on August 26, carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

A second aircraft followed on August 27, carrying 37.5 tonnes of supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items.

With the third consignment of 10 tonnes, India has now dispatched 57.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

The latest consignment includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets, aimed at supporting communities affected by the disaster and strengthening relief operations on the ground.

Specialised Rescue Operations

Alongside relief supplies, India is preparing specialised assistance for a rescue operation at a hydroelectric project where people are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel. The 11-member team travelling on the third flight includes doctors, paramedics and a reconnaissance team tasked with assessing the tunnel rescue operation and determining the equipment required.

India has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in areas cut off by the floods.

Jaishankar said India was providing support in line with Nepal's requirements and that New Delhi remained ready to extend further assistance. "Two planes carrying essential supplies have already reached Nepal, with a third flight scheduled to take off today," Jaishankar said earlier. "We have given them a range of support offers; they are evaluating it. Whatever they feel is appropriate, they will pick up for their needs," he said, underlining India's 'Neighbourhood First' approach.

The MEA has also offered to dispatch National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and associated equipment to assist Nepal's search and rescue operations, while a medical team is being sent as part of the ongoing assistance.

Widespread Destruction in Rasuwa

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted.

As Nepal's rescue and relief operations continue, India's latest assistance combines emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities aimed at supporting Kathmandu's response to the disaster. (ANI)