On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi held talks with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali on defence, investment, and critical minerals. He also met Malaysian and Vietnamese counterparts to discuss defence, semiconductors, and strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed defence, investment linkages, critical minerals and clean energy with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, stating that the two nations are taking an “old friendship into new frontiers.” “India and Ethiopia are taking an old friendship into new frontiers! Delighted to welcome PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali on his first visit to India. Today’s talks covered: Defence. Capacity building. Investment linkages. Critical minerals. Clean energy. Healthcare. Together, we will also strengthen India-Africa ties and amplify the voice of the Global South,” PM Modi posted on X.

According to the MEA, the two leaders discussed further strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership. The two leaders reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership and capacity building. The meeting built on Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Addis Ababa in December 2025. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora. PM Modi expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and noted that its presence helped in reinforcing the collective voice of the Global South.

India-Malaysia Partnership

Following his meeting with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi hailed the growing defence partnership and expanding two-way investments between the two nations. “Maritime neighbours, close partners and a friendship powered by our people. Delighted to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim. India-Malaysia ties are moving into ambitious new areas like semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility. Our growing defence partnership, expanding two-way investments and deeper people-to-people links reflect the new momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India and Malaysia will continue to work together and realise the full potential of this relationship,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

India-Vietnam Relations

During a series of bilateral meetings, PM Modi also met PM Le Minh Hung of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026, MEA stated on X.

Both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening their partnership.

India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding, the MEA said. Vietnam is a key pillar of 'India’s Act East Policy' and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia, it added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, also arrived in Delhi to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026. (ANI)