An Indian medical value travel delegation visited Bhutan to explore bilateral cooperation in healthcare. Coordinated by FICCI, the delegation discussed specialised medical care and capacity-building with senior government and health officials.

An Indian medical value travel delegation held discussions with senior government officials, health institutions, and representatives from the travel sector in Bhutan, exploring potential avenues for bilateral cooperation, including specialised medical care, quality healthcare provision, and capacity-building initiatives.

Delegation Engages with Key Stakeholders

"Strengthening India-Bhutan cooperation in healthcare and medical value travel. Embassy facilitated the visit of an Indian medical value travel delegation, coordinated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), to Bhutan on 19-20 August 2026," the Embassy of India in Bhutan posted on X. 🇮🇳🤝🇧🇹 Strengthening India-Bhutan cooperation in healthcare and medical value travel. Embassy facilitated the visit of an Indian medical value travel delegation, coordinated by FICCI, to Bhutan on 19–20 August 2026. The delegation interacted with senior officials, healthcare… pic.twitter.com/tlgluAjE9i — India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) August 20, 2026

The visiting delegation engaged in talks with key stakeholders on Wednesday, during an event attended by Ministry of Health Secretary Dasho Pema Wangchuk, the Indian Ambassador, and Pem Namgyal, President of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan.

"The participants discussed opportunities for collaboration, including quality and specialised healthcare services, and capacity-building collaboration," the Embassy stated.

Broader Bilateral Engagements

The developments follow Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Thimphu, where he called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to review expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, today and discussed India-Bhutan cooperation in diverse fields. Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the healthy progress in bilateral ties and India's unwavering support for Bhutan's development," the Indian Embassy in Thimphu stated on X.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri also called on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to report on the advancement of joint development projects. In the meeting, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reaffirmed Bhutan's commitment to deepening relations with India.

An official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that both sides reviewed broad aspects of bilateral engagement, encompassing development partnerships, energy, trade, investment, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges, along with regional issues of mutual interest. (ANI)