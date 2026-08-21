Ahead of the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting in Pune, delegates explored Jaipur's culture. The meeting, chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia under India's BRICS Chairship, focused on digital ecosystems, cybersecurity, and ICT cooperation.

BRICS delegates on Thursday visited Jaipur and experienced the city's rich heritage, vibrant culture and traditions as India will host a high-level ministerial meeting under its BRICS Chairship on Friday.

The Ministry of Tourism, in a post on X, said, "A warm Namaste from the Pink City of India! As BRICS delegates explore Jaipur, they experience its rich heritage, vibrant culture and timeless traditions that make the city truly unforgettable." A warm Namaste from the Pink City of India! As BRICS delegates explore Jaipur, they experience its rich heritage, vibrant culture and timeless traditions that make the city truly unforgettable.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/pIvTyB5NXj — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) August 20, 2026

The visit comes as India is set to host a high-level virtual and in-person BRICS assembly on August 21, with Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia chairing the meeting in Pune.

BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting in Pune

Meanwhile, ministerial delegations of BRICS member countries arrived in Pune on Thursday to participate in the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting.

During the day, the Digital BRICS Forum and Expo was held in Pune, bringing together government, industry, academia, startups and research institutions from across BRICS member countries. The Forum, institutionalised at the 7th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting hosted by India in 2021, is the multi-stakeholder platform of the BRICS ICT Track.

A cultural programme and dinner were hosted by India for the visiting delegations. Welcoming the delegations, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you to this special evening of culture and fellowship. On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend our warmest greetings and heartfelt hospitality to all our distinguished guests. "Over the past few days, Pune has become a meeting place not merely of governments, but of ideas, innovation and shared aspirations. Through the BRICS ICT Working Group, the Digital Public Infrastructure Focus Group, the Institute of Future Networks, the Digital BRICS Task Force and the Digital BRICS Forum, our experts and policymakers have explored ways to build digital ecosystems that are inclusive, secure and resilient," he added.

Thematic Discussions on ICT and Cybersecurity

Two thematic panel discussions were held during the day. The first, on Cybersecurity and Trustworthy ICTs including Child Online Protection, addressed the security and trust dimension of digital transformation, an area in which BRICS Ministers have consistently emphasised the need for a balanced and holistic approach that advances digital development alongside safeguards for privacy, public interest and the protection of vulnerable users.

The second, on Sustainable and Resilient Digital and ICT Ecosystems, addressed universal, meaningful and affordable connectivity, energy-efficient and climate-resilient infrastructure, and the role of emerging approaches including satellite and non-terrestrial systems.

Speaking at the Thematic Panel Discussion on Cybersecurity and Trustworthy ICTs, including Child Online Protection, Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, emphasised that digital enablement and safety must be pursued simultaneously, stating that safety and trust, alongside the protection of children, should be embedded by design rather than addressed as an afterthought.

To secure the digital landscape, the Secretary outlined three key pillars. First, creation of digital public infrastructure that is safe by design. Second, obligations under law for those delivering digital content or collecting digital personal data to do so in a safe and trustworthy manner.Third, empowerment of individuals by law and born-digital mechanisms to secure their rights and effective redress of their grievances.

Highlighting the significance of sustainable digital ecosystems during the thematic panel, the Union Minister of State for Communications stated, "For decades, the story of infrastructure was told in roads, ports and power grids. Today, India offers the world a different story. This is the story of digital identity, banking, payments, documents, consented data and sector-specific networks at population scale."

He also added, "What makes India's model internationally important is that the real innovation is not in any individual app. It is the architectural philosophy that is open, interoperable and at scale. Instead of the government trying to build every consumer application, the government and its public institutions establish a foundational infrastructure."

Innovation, Cooperation and Cultural Exchange

Thereafter, BRICS Communications Ministers joined a Ministerial Fireside Chat on the theme of the ICT Track under India's Chairship, "Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future".

Senior officials visited the Digital BRICS Forum Expo, which showcases innovation from Indian and BRICS startups, industry and academic institutions.

The delegations were hosted at a cultural programme and dinner in the evening, presenting the cultural traditions of Maharashtra and of India.

India is leading the BRICS ICT Track in Pune from August 17 to 21 as part of its BRICS Chairship for 2026. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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