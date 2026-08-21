Union Minister Piyush Goyal said an APEDA-FairPrice roadshow is creating new avenues for Indian farmers and food manufacturers to expand their presence in Singapore, with an eye on the wider ASEAN region and the Australian market.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said new avenues are being created for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to expand their presence in Singapore and markets across ASEAN and Australia through an APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion.

APEDA-FairPrice Roadshow to Boost Exports

Goyal, in a post on X, said he was "Pleased to join Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of India's agricultural & processed food products."

"Organic products, fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cashew, rice, millet-based products, and products sourced from different regions of India are being promoted through this engagement," Goyal said.

He added that the initiative was creating new opportunities for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to increase their presence in the Singapore market and subsequently expand into the wider ASEAN region and Australian market. "New avenues are being created for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to expand presence in the Singapore market and further to the whole ASEAN region and Australian market," the post read. Pleased to join Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of India’s agricultural & processed… pic.twitter.com/5MA3PaJ0yx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2026

High-Level Ministerial Visit to Singapore

The initiative comes as an Indian ministerial delegation visited Singapore for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) and the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR), aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Indian Delegation Details

The Indian delegation was led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and included Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

Around 70 senior Indian business leaders from sectors including technology, software and artificial intelligence, manufacturing and engineering, infrastructure and sustainability, financial services and fintech, healthcare and life sciences, food and agriculture, logistics, maritime and trade, and professional services accompanied the delegation.

The fourth ISMR, held on August 20, reviewed progress since the third roundtable in New Delhi in August 2025 and explored new avenues to accelerate implementation of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap. The ISMR is the apex ministerial mechanism for advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong along with Sitharaman, Goyal and Jitin Prasada. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A real pleasure to call on PM @LawrenceWongST of Singapore, along with Ministers @nsitharaman, @PiyushGoyal, and @JitinPrasada."

"Discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations. Value his thoughts on taking the partnership forward," he added. Wong also described the interaction as a "pleasure" ahead of the fourth ISMR.

"It was a pleasure to catch up with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, & Minister of State Jitin Prasada, ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore," Wong said in a post on X.

The two sides discussed progress in implementing the roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ways to strengthen cooperation in economic ties, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability.

Business Engagements and Partnerships

The business delegation's programme includes B2B, G2B and institutional engagements focused on strengthening partnerships, promoting investment and market access, enhancing technology collaboration and developing talent. The ministers also engaged with Singaporean counterparts and senior leaders, besides interacting with Centres of Excellence and visiting skilling institutions.

During the visit, the ministers held government-to-business engagements with representatives of the Global Finance & Technology Network, YPO Global, Milken Institute, Keppel Infrastructure, Temasek Holdings and IHH Healthcare, among others, followed by a Family Office Roundtable.

The APEDA-FairPrice initiative at City Square Mall is aimed at promoting Indian agri-food exports and strengthening the presence of Indian products in Singapore's retail market.

Strengthening Economic Ties: FDI and Trade Growth

Singapore was India's largest source of foreign direct investment in FY2025-26, with FDI inflows of USD 19.8 billion. Cumulative FDI from Singapore stood at USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Bilateral trade between India and Singapore has also grown significantly, rising from USD 6.7 billion in FY2004-05 to USD 36.1 billion in FY2025-26, the ministry said. (ANI)