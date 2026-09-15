Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar met Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov to discuss bilateral relations. Kumar gifted a book on Baku's Ateshgah Fire Temple, highlighting the age-old historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and held discussions on key issues of mutual interest between New Delhi and Baku.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan said, “Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. They discussed India–Azerbaijan relations and matters of mutual interest.”

The post further noted, “Ambassador Kumar presented him with a copy of Baku’s Temple of Eternal Fire, which explores the historical and cultural links between India and Azerbaijan through the Ateshgah Fire Temple.”

Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. Mr Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. They discussed India–Azerbaijan relations and matters of mutual interest. Ambassador Kumar presented him with a copy of Baku’s Temple of Eternal Fire, which explores the… pic.twitter.com/mOVq2wLVoD — India in Azerbaijan (@indembassybaku) September 15, 2026

Shared Cultural Heritage

India and Azerbaijan have warm relations, based on civilisational linkages, cultural affinities and shared values of understanding and respect for other cultures. A release by the Ministry of External Affairs noted how the ‘Ateshgah’ fire temple in the vicinity of Baku is a fine example of the age-old historical relations and cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan. The 18th century monument, with a much older history, has wall inscriptions in Devanagari and Gurmukhi, and is surviving proof of the trade links and hospitality that Indian merchants on the Silk Route to Europe enjoyed in Azerbaijani cities such as Baku and Ganja.

The cultural exchanges over ages between Azerbaijan and India have led to close cultural affinity and shared traditions. As per the release by MEA, world-renowned Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi had a profound influence on eminent Indian poets like Amir Khusrau. In the recent past, the famous Azerbaijani artist, Rashid Behbudov, a noted tenor who switched to singing popular Azeri songs in the European classical tradition, was a close friend of the late Raj Kapoor. Indian intellectuals like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore are well known in Azerbaijan, it was further noted.