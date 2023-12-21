Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IDF soldiers in Gaza find copies of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in Arabic used by Hamas (WATCH)

    In November too, the IDF officials had found a copy of Hitler's "Mein Kampf" in a child's room of a home in Gaza used by Hamas as a terrorism hub. The terrorist highlighted portions of the book and included his own notes.

    IDF soldiers in Gaza find copies of Adolf Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' in Arabic used by Hamas (WATCH)
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    In a recent development, an Arabic copy of Adolf Hitler's book 'Mein Kampf" was found by Israeli military personnel that had been used by Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza. The officials said that the IDF forces found a copy of Hitler's antisemitic work "Mein Kampf" in a child's room of a home in Gaza used by Hamas as a terrorism hub.

    The officials said that "the terrorist highlighted portions of the book and included his own notes." "It starts with words. It ends with Jewish blood in the streets," they added. The post also included two pictures of the book.

    "World War III looms, only I can prevent it" - Trump's warning during Presidential campaign rally (WATCH)

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog had said that the book showed signs of personal use. "This is Adolf Hitler's book, 'Mein Kampf,' translated into Arabic. This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II," he told reporters.

    "The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections and studied again and again, Adolf Hitler's ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing," President Herzog had said.

    Donald Trump knocked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution

