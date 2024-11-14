Why Donkey milk is emerging as a hot business trend in India

Donkey milk has gained popularity in recent years. While people generally prefer cow, buffalo, and goat milk, donkey milk is considered beneficial for health and beauty. Let's find out why donkey milk is so expensive and in which states of India its business is booming.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

Donkey milk price: ₹5,000-₹6,000/liter

You'll be surprised to know that donkey milk sells at a much higher price than cow or buffalo milk. We generally consume cow or buffalo milk at ₹60-80 per liter. But knowing the price of donkey milk will blow your mind. It sells for ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per liter.

article_image2

Rich in nutrients

Donkey milk is rich in nutrients, including calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Its nutritional profile makes it beneficial for health.

article_image3

Anti-aging properties

Donkey milk contains antioxidants that help keep skin youthful. This milk acts as a natural anti-aging agent for the skin, so it is used in many beauty products and creams.

article_image4

Growing demand in beauty industry

The trend of using donkey milk in beauty products has led to a rapid increase in its demand. This milk is included in face creams, body lotions, and other beauty products.

article_image5

Suitable for specific individuals

People who are allergic to cow or buffalo milk can drink donkey milk as it is considered more hypoallergenic.

article_image6

Royal connection

The story of the famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra bathing in donkey milk is also famous. It is said that the secret of her beauty was donkey milk, which helped keep her skin soft and beautiful.

article_image7

Expensive Pule cheese

Donkey milk is not only used for drinking but also for making cheese. In Northern Serbia, a cheese called 'Pule cheese' is made from this milk, its price is so high that it will cover the monthly ration expenses of many families. This cheese, which costs around ₹70,000 per kilogram, is in high demand worldwide, making it one of the most expensive cheeses in the world.

article_image8

Donkey milk business in India

In India, the donkey milk business is more prevalent in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Donkey milk from the 'Kharani' breed in Rajasthan and the 'Halari' breed in Gujarat sells more. The milk of these breeds of donkeys is known for its many health benefits, and people here sell it for the manufacture of beauty and health products. Farmers selling donkey milk in many areas of Rajasthan sell it at expensive prices.

