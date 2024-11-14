Sivakarthikeyan dresses up as Major Mukund from Amaran to surprise wife Aarti, heartwarming video goes viral

Sivakarthikeyan's film Amaran is a super hit, with his portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan winning acclaim. A viral video shows him surprising his wife in an army uniform, showcasing their heartfelt moment.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is riding high on the success of his latest film Amaran, which has become a super hit. His portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a character inspired by a real-life hero, has won widespread acclaim. But it's not just his performance that's making waves—an adorable video of the star surprising his wife, Aarti, in an army uniform is now going viral, capturing the hearts of fans.

In the video, Aarti is seen going about her chores in the kitchen when Sivakarthikeyan, in full army uniform, quietly walks in and surprises her. The sweet moment, full of genuine emotion and excitement, has quickly gained traction on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan has spoken with great enthusiasm about his role in Amaran, which is based on the life of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan. The actor revealed that one of the main reasons he chose to take on the role was the army uniform. He also shared that Major Mukund Varadarajan reminded him of his own father, who served as a police officer. Reflecting on the character, Sivakarthikeyan remarked that only the colour of the uniform changes, but the responsibility remains the same.

The actor said he was aware of the challenges involved in portraying a real-life person, and trained extensively to immerse himself in the role. He mentioned that stepping into the shoes of Major Varadarajan, especially given the real-life connection to his family, was both a responsibility and an honour. Despite the pressure, Sivakarthikeyan felt a deep sense of pride and heroism when he wore the uniform. He also mentioned that real army personnel praised his portrayal.

Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan, with Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Srikumar, and Vikas Bangar in key roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raj Kamal Films International, the film was shot in stunning locations, including Kashmir.

