Donald Trump knocked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution

In a landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court, divided along party lines, announced on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause. This unprecedented ruling, delivered by justices appointed by Democratic governors, marks the first-ever use of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate. The decision has significant implications for Trump's bid for the GOP nomination and is poised to lead to a potential showdown in the United States Supreme Court.

The lawsuit, filed by six Colorado voters on behalf of the left-leaning government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and two law firms, prompted the court's historic ruling. Noah Bookbinder, the president of the group, emphasized the necessity of the decision, stating that it was crucial "to protect the future of democracy in our country."

In a tight 4-3 decision, the Colorado judges expressed the gravity of their ruling, stating, "We do not reach these conclusions lightly." They acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the case and the importance of their duty to apply the law impartially, free from public influence.

The court ruled that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, making it a wrongful act for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

This decision overturns a previous ruling by a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection during the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The district court judge, however, maintained that it was unclear whether the insurrection clause applied to presidential candidates.

The Colorado Supreme Court stayed its decision until January 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. State officials insist that the matter must be resolved by January 5, the deadline for printing the presidential primary ballots.

Trump's legal team has vowed to appeal the disqualification to the U.S. Supreme Court. In response to the ruling, Trump's legal spokeswoman, Alina Habba, asserted that the decision "attacks the very heart of this nation's democracy" and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would reverse the "unconstitutional order."

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, criticized the Colorado Supreme Court's decision as politically motivated and hinted at an impending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cheung stated, "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."