Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Donald Trump knocked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution

    The Colorado Supreme Court, in a historic decision, declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the U.S. presidency under the insurrection clause of the Constitution. This marks the first use of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate.

    Donald Trump kicked off 2024 Colorado primary ballot for violating US Constitution
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    In a landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court, divided along party lines, announced on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause. This unprecedented ruling, delivered by justices appointed by Democratic governors, marks the first-ever use of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate. The decision has significant implications for Trump's bid for the GOP nomination and is poised to lead to a potential showdown in the United States Supreme Court.

    The lawsuit, filed by six Colorado voters on behalf of the left-leaning government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and two law firms, prompted the court's historic ruling. Noah Bookbinder, the president of the group, emphasized the necessity of the decision, stating that it was crucial "to protect the future of democracy in our country."

    In a tight 4-3 decision, the Colorado judges expressed the gravity of their ruling, stating, "We do not reach these conclusions lightly." They acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the case and the importance of their duty to apply the law impartially, free from public influence.

    The court ruled that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, making it a wrongful act for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

    This decision overturns a previous ruling by a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection during the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The district court judge, however, maintained that it was unclear whether the insurrection clause applied to presidential candidates.

    The Colorado Supreme Court stayed its decision until January 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. State officials insist that the matter must be resolved by January 5, the deadline for printing the presidential primary ballots.

    Trump's legal team has vowed to appeal the disqualification to the U.S. Supreme Court. In response to the ruling, Trump's legal spokeswoman, Alina Habba, asserted that the decision "attacks the very heart of this nation's democracy" and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would reverse the "unconstitutional order."

    Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, criticized the Colorado Supreme Court's decision as politically motivated and hinted at an impending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Cheung stated, "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic AJR

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH) AJR

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH)

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors (WATCH)

    China earthquake 6 2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu Qinghai border region Xi calls for all rescue efforts gcw

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu-Qinghai border region, over 110 dead

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction vkp

    Bengaluru: Fatal car crash claims life of Amazon manager at Magadi road NICE junction

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad

    Bengaluru police nab Chittoor gang involved in PG laptop thefts vkp

    Bengaluru police nab Chittoor gang involved in PG laptop thefts

    Karnataka government to ramp up daily COVID tests to 5000 from December 23 vkp

    Karnataka government to ramp up daily COVID tests to 5000 from December 23

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon