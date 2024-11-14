Tulsi Gabbard: When newly appointed US intelligence chief gifted personal copy of Bhagvad Gita to PM Modi

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his upcoming administration.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his upcoming administration. Trump praised Gabbard as a "proud Republican" who will bring her "fearless spirit" to the intelligence community.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Donald Trump said in a statement.

Also read: Trump 2.0: US president-elect picks Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Gaetz and Marco Rubio for key roles; full list here

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” the president-elect said on Wednesday.

In response, Gabbard stated, "Thank You, Donald Trump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work."

Tulsi Gabbard is a military veteran who served over two decades in the US Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. She represented Hawaii's second district in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 as a member of the Democratic Party. Additionally, Gabbard served for two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Often mistaken for being of Indian descent due to her first name, Tulsi Gabbard has no familial ties to India. Her mother converted to Hinduism and gave all her children Hindu names. Gabbard herself identifies as a Hindu and became the first Hindu to serve in the US Congress. Although of American Samoan heritage, she was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.

Tulsi Gabbard's 2014 meeting with PM Modi

In 2014, months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the general elections, Tulsi Gabbard visited India and presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her personal copy the Bhagavad Gita.

"It is said that the greatest gift you can give someone is that which is of the greatest value to you because it is a personal sacrifice to give up something which is very dear to you. So my presenting of my personal Bhagavad Gita to the Prime Minister was my way of expressing just how deep my affection and love is for India, for the Prime Minister, and for the people of India who he represents," she had stated in her Facebook post in September 2014.

When Tulsi Gabbard told 'sorry' to PM Modi

In 2019, PM Modi visited the United States for the highly-anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event. At that time, Gabbard welcomed him, but stated she won't be able to make it for the outreach due to her presidential campaign obligations.

Also read: Who is Tulsi Gabbard? Meet Hindu American appointed by Donald Trump as US Intelligence Chief

“Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his latest visit to the US,” Gabbard had said, adding, “and I am sorry that I will not be able to join there in person due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events.”

Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, challenging Kamala Harris and criticizing her own party for failing to oppose wars. She eventually dropped out of the race and, in 2022, left the Democratic Party, accusing it of being controlled by an "elitist cabal of warmongers" and "woke" ideologues.

After joining the Republican Party in 2022, Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Donald Trump for president and assisted him in preparing for the debate against Kamala Harris.

Gabbard is married to cinematographer Abraham Williams. Her father, Mike Gabbard, is a state senator who was initially elected as a Republican before switching parties to become a Democrat.

Latest Videos