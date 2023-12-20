"World War III looms, only I can prevent it" - Trump's warning during Presidential campaign rally (WATCH)

On a Wednesday during a 2024 campaign rally in Iowa, Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, delivered a stark message, warning of the impending threat of World War III and the potential for widespread global devastation.

Donald Trump's warning about the imminent threat of World War III dominated the rally, with the former president stressing the unparalleled danger posed by modern weaponry. Trump claimed that, if elected, he would be the only leader capable of preventing such a catastrophe. He specifically criticized Joe Biden's handling of international relations, citing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as an example of how his presidency would have averted such crises.

"The world is in more danger than it's ever been because of the power of weaponry, and I will be the only one—I can say this with great surety—I will prevent World War III," the former US president said.

Trump took aim at President Biden's foreign policies, particularly regarding Russia and Ukraine. According to Trump, his approach would have prevented the war in Ukraine and maintained stability in Europe. The former president's statements garnered support from figures such as Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, who echoed Trump's sentiments.

"I'm sure if President Trump would be the president, there would be no war in Ukraine and Europe," said Viktor Orban.

In addition to his warnings about global conflict, Trump stood by his controversial stance on immigration, asserting that undocumented migrants were "destroying the fabric" of the United States. Despite bipartisan criticism, Trump reiterated his belief that immigrants were detrimental to the country, drawing parallels to historical controversies.

"They're destroying the blood of our country, that's what they're doing. They're destroying the fabric of our country. And we're going have to get them out," Trump said.

Trump's remarks on immigration sparked accusations from both parties that he was echoing Adolf Hitler's rhetoric. Members of the Biden campaign drew parallels between Trump's language and the historical autocrats, accusing him of dehumanizing immigrants in a manner reminiscent of Hitler and Mussolini. Trump responded by dismissing the comparisons and emphasizing that he had not read Hitler's autobiographical manifesto, Mein Kampf.

“They don’t like it when I said that and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, ‘Oh Hitler said that in a much different way’," Trump said, referring to Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto.

This is not the first time that Trump has made dire predictions about global tensions. His previous warnings in October heightened concerns, and the Biden campaign has consistently raised alarms about Trump's language, comparing it to the rhetoric used by historical autocrats.

"Donald Trump is parroting autocrats like Hitler and Mussolini, claiming that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country' and calling his political enemies 'vermin,'" stated a Biden campaign email.

Donald Trump's recent campaign rally in Iowa touched on critical issues, from the looming threat of World War III to his criticisms of President Biden's foreign policies and controversial remarks on immigration. The rally showcased Trump's unyielding confidence in his ability to navigate global challenges, while also drawing attention to the divisive nature of his rhetoric, which continues to spark controversy and draw historical comparisons. As the 2024 presidential campaign unfolds, these themes are likely to remain central in shaping public discourse and political debates.