Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple

The Health Department of Kerala is making comprehensive preparations for the Sabarimala Mandala season, ensuring the availability of medical services and expert volunteers along key pilgrimage routes. A 24-hour control center will operate at Pampa, offering multilingual support and treatment options for pilgrims facing health difficulties.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Health Minister Veena George announced that the Health Department has put comprehensive systems in place for the Sabarimala Mandala season. In addition to the health department and medical college doctors, the services of skilled volunteer health workers have been secured. Medical assistance will be available along all major Sabarimala routes, and pilgrims are urged to follow the department's guidelines strictly.

A 24-hour control center will operate at Pampa, staffed with health workers and multilingual personnel. The minister advised pilgrims to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health center if they experience any discomfort while climbing. Awareness campaigns have been intensified in multiple languages, including Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, to assist pilgrims.

Things to keep in mind during Sabarimala Pilgrimage

1. Those who are currently undergoing treatment for various diseases should carry the medical records and medicines they are taking when they come for darshan.

2. Do not stop taking regular medications during fasting.

3. To avoid health problems that may arise while climbing the mountain, you should start doing light exercises including walking a few days before reaching Darshan.

4. Climb the hill slowly. Take breaks from time to time.

5. If you experience fatigue, weakness, chest pain, or shortness of breath while climbing, stop climbing and seek medical attention as soon as possible. Call 04735 203232 for emergency assistance.

6. Drink only boiled water.

7. Wash your hands with soap before eating.

8. Eat fruits only after washing them thoroughly.

9. Do not eat stale or exposed food.

10. Do not defecate in the open. Use the restrooms. Then wash your hands with soap.

11. Do not litter. Dispose of them in the waste bin only.

12. If you are bitten by a snake, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Anti-snake venom is available.
 

