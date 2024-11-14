Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Know Gurupurab date, time and significance of the day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, honoring the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated on November 15th. This significant festival for Sikhs involves special prayers, kirtan, and langar, highlighting the values of compassion, equality, and devotion to one God.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is a significant festival for Sikhs, celebrated with great enthusiasm both in India and around the world. This day honors the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism, and is also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Kartik month. Although it might occasionally fall in October, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated in November this year. The date, time, importance, history, and other facts of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 are all listed here.
 

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date

The date of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is Friday, November 15. Sikhs and adherents of Guru Nanak's teachings are beginning to get ready for the festival, which is less than a week away. The festival will include special prayers, kirtan, and langar rituals in gurudwaras all across the world.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Significance

Being the first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is regarded as a spiritual leader, philosopher, and poet. He emphasized the values of compassion, equality, and loyalty to a single, all-powerful God.

"Ek Onkar," which means "There is only one God," is the first line of the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text of the Sikhs. According to the BBC, this line from the Mool Mantar emphasizes the essential tenets of Sikhism.
 

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: History

The first of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, addressed the social inequities and theological hypocrisies of his time while promoting teachings of compassion, equality, and devotion to a single, all-powerful God. His teachings laid the groundwork for Sikhism by encouraging virtues like selflessness, selflessness, and human solidarity. Guru Nanak Jayanti gives his followers a chance to share his message with members of different groups and apply his teachings to their everyday lives.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, people also take time to honor Guru Nanak's ideal of a fair society in which all people are valued, regardless of their gender, caste, or creed.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Numerous customs and communal events, including Akhand Path, Nagarkirtan, kirtan, langar, prayer, and community service, will be part of the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 celebrations. The Akhand Path entails reading the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhism, nonstop for 48 hours.

 

