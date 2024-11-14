Yogi govt to strengthen Prosecution department with new offices in 11 UP districts

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is enhancing the state's law and order by strengthening its prosecution system. As part of this effort, Joint Director Prosecution Offices will be established in 11 districts, with land already allocated for the initiative.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to strengthen the law and order in the state, particularly through a more robust prosecution system. The Yogi government has already seen considerable success in putting criminals behind bars over the past seven and a half years, owing to effective advocacy in courts.

Now, in a continued effort to reinforce the Prosecution department, the government is set to establish Joint Director Prosecution Offices in 11 districts across the state. To facilitate this, land has already been allocated for these new offices in each of the selected districts.

Additionally, the government has sent a formal request for the necessary budget to begin construction of these offices. Once the funds are approved, construction will begin, further enhancing the efficiency and capacity of the prosecution system, and contributing to a stronger law enforcement framework in Uttar Pradesh.

The Additional Director General of the Prosecution Directorate, Deepesh Juneja, stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the establishment of new Joint Prosecution Offices in 11 districts to strengthen and empower the department.

As part of this initiative, land has been allocated in the districts of Shravasti, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Banda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ghaziabad, Maharajganj, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Auraiya, and Firozabad.

District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar Mahendra Singh Tanwar mentioned that, as per the Chief Minister's vision, 0.405 hectares (one acre) of land has been allotted for the establishment of the Joint Prosecution Office and residential facilities in village Badgo. This land is registered under plot numbers 725, 727, 728, 729, and 730, and has already been marked by the Tehsildar.

For the construction of the office building, two estimates have been prepared: one by the Public Works Department (PWD) for Rs 740.64 lakh and another by the Rural Engineering Department (RED) for Rs 793.02 lakh. These estimates have been submitted to the Director General of Police, Prosecution Directorate, for approval.

The ADG further shared that land has been allocated for the construction of Joint Prosecution Offices in various districts across Uttar Pradesh. In Shravasti, 1 acre has been allocated in village Galkatwa, Tehsil Bhonga. Similarly, in Chandauli, 0.100 hectares has been allotted in village Dhrikot, Tehsil and District Chandauli, and 0.050 hectares in village Tarauha Rural, Tehsil Karvi, Chitrakoot. In Banda, 0.770 hectares has been allocated in village Mawai Buzurg, Tehsil Banda, while in Ghaziabad, 0.100 hectares has been allocated in village Noornagar, Tehsil and District Ghaziabad.

Further, in Maharajganj, a 30x50-meter plot of land is allocated at the district headquarters, while in Lalitpur, 20x30 meters of land has been allocated in Hada, Tehsil Lalitpur. In Sonbhadra, 2.0240 hectares of land has been allocated in village Rop, Tehsil Robertsganj, and in Auraiya, 0.093 hectares has been allocated in village Kakore Buzurg. Additionally, 3500 square meters of land has been allocated in the Collectorate complex of Firozabad.

The establishment of these offices is expected to significantly improve the prosecution process. It is expected to expedite legal proceedings against criminals, leading to quicker resolutions in courts. This will also reduce the pressure on the judicial system, ensuring faster and fairer resolutions of cases.

Latest Videos