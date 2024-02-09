Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons'

    Acknowledging the global trend of declining birth rates, particularly in developed societies like Singapore, he highlighted the symbolic significance of the dragon as a representation of power, strength, and good fortune.

    Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has taken a proactive stance on the nation's declining birth rate, encouraging young couples to embrace parenthood during the Chinese New Year celebrations. As Singaporeans mark the festive occasion on February 10-11, with an additional holiday on Monday, the prime minister, born in the year of the Dragon, urged couples to consider adding a "little dragon" to their families in his annual Lunar New Year message.

    In his message, PM Lee emphasized the joy and fulfillment that come with family life, especially the experience of raising children. Acknowledging the global trend of declining birth rates, particularly in developed societies like Singapore, he highlighted the symbolic significance of the dragon as a representation of power, strength, and good fortune.

    Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live

    Lee stressed that the decision to have children remains a personal one for couples, recognizing the challenges and rewards of parenthood. Expressing confidence that parenthood is a deeply rewarding journey, he encouraged couples to consider the joy of bringing up children and contributing to the continuity of family traditions.

    The prime minister addressed the concerning trend of declining birth rates globally and specifically in Singapore. In 2022, Singapore recorded its lowest-ever birth rate at 1.05, a decrease from the 1.1 and 1.12 rates in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Indranee Rajah, a minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), attributed part of this decline to the lunar calendar's Year of the Tiger, historically associated with fewer Chinese births.

    In response to the persistently low birth rate, Singapore implemented measures such as relaxing regulations on egg freezing and extending paternity leave to four weeks. These initiatives aim to address the challenges posed by declining fertility rates and aging populations, echoing similar concerns faced by countries like South Korea, China, and Japan. Prime Minister Lee's appeal for a demographic boost reflects a strategic effort to counteract the demographic challenges that Singapore and other nations in the region are grappling with.

    'My memory is fine; hasn't gotten worse...' US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's report (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My memory is fine; has not gotten worse US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's findings

    'My memory is fine; hasn't gotten worse...' US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's report (WATCH)

    BREAKING Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi amid war with Russia snt

    Zelenskyy shakes up military leadership: All about Syrskyi, Ukraine's new army chief who studied in Moscow

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation snt

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation

    India to replace military with 'skilled technical personnel' in Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu rejoices the exit avv

    India to replace military with ‘skilled technical personnel’ in Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu rejoices the exit

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH) avv

    Chinese woman makes 120 crore weekly with jaw-dropping 3-second reviews; Unbelievable success stuns (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport vkp

    CCB operation busts marijuana ring in Karnataka: Two arrested in high-stakes inter-state drug transport

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST review: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor starrer is 'complete entertainment' ATG

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST review: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor starrer is 'complete entertainment'

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents vkp

    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana anr

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid in Palakkad over case against Maoist leader arrested in Telangana

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon