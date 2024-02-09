Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live

    Ghosalkar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, succumbed to his injuries, and in a shocking turn of events, Noronha took his own life. The viral video of the incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and both individuals have been declared dead by authorities.

    Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Former Shiv Sena UBT corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Thursday (February 8) met a gruesome end after being shot dead by notorious criminal Mauris Noronha during a Facebook Live session. The incident, stemming from a personal dispute, took place at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West), capturing the horrifying moment when Ghosalkar was shot thrice in the abdomen and shoulder.

    Ghosalkar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, succumbed to his injuries, and in a shocking turn of events, Noronha took his own life. The viral video of the incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and both individuals have been declared dead by authorities.

    Shooter live-streams firing on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, then ends his life (WATCH)

    The fatal confrontation between Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha occurred during a Facebook Live session, shedding light on the deeply rooted personal dispute that culminated in tragedy. Noronha, a notorious criminal, took the life of the former Shiv Sena UBT corporator by firing three shots, causing critical injuries to Ghosalkar.

    Following the shooting, Abhishek Ghosalkar was swiftly rushed to Karuna Hospital in Borivali in a serious condition. Despite medical efforts, both Ghosalkar and Noronha were declared dead by authorities.

    Who was Mauris Noronha?

    The individual behind the fatal shooting of Shiv Sena leader Ghosalkar, known as 'Mauris bhai' on social media, presented himself as a philanthropist and social worker. Reports said that the firearm used in the incident might be an illegal weapon, adding another layer of concern to the tragic event.

    Uttarakhand violence: Four dead, over 100 police injured in clash; Schools shut, internet disconnected

    Despite their purported "personal enmity," Ghosalkar and Noronha had organized a Facebook Live session to convey their intention to put an end to their discord for the betterment of the IC Colony area. The revelation of their reconciliation amid their contested bid to contest from Ward No 1 within the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena adds complexity to the unfolding narrative.

    Further investigation by Mumbai Police exposed Mauris Noronha's history, revealing past allegations including cheating, attempted murder, threat, and rape dating back to 2014. However, the complaint against Noronha was lodged in 2022, leading to his arrest.

    Interestingly, a photograph surfaced online depicting Mauris receiving an award from Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about the connections within the political landscape.

    Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged in a post on social media platform X that Shinde had recently met Noronha at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha.' Allegedly, during this encounter, Shinde invited Noronha to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde himself.

    U'khand: Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand violence: Several dead, over 100 police injured in clash; Schools shut, internet disconnected AJR

    Uttarakhand violence: Four dead, over 100 police injured in clash; Schools shut, internet disconnected

    An honour to serve people of India MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reflects on 18-year service in Rajya Sabha

    'An honour to serve people of India...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar reflects on 18-year service in Rajya Sabha

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96317point65 crore

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

    Shooter livestreams firing on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar; ends life (WATCH)

    Shooter live-streams firing on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, then ends his life (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa snt

    U'khand: Shoot-at-sight orders issued in Haldwani after violence erupts over demolition of 'illegal' madrasa

    Recent Stories

    Oh I moved from this into that..', Arbaaz Khan takes dig at ex-gf Giorgia Andriani ATG

    'Oh I moved from this into that..', Arbaaz Khan takes dig at ex-gf Giorgia Andriani

    My memory is fine; has not gotten worse US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's findings

    'My memory is fine; hasn't gotten worse...' US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's report (WATCH)

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state rkn

    Kerala: Food Safety Department conducts 'Operation FOSCOS' over 13,000 establishments across the state

    Bombay HC reserves order on squashing LOC against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty; Read more ATG

    Bombay HC reserves order on squashing LOC against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty; Read more

    Kerala news live today 9 february 2024 major highlights develpoments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker today

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon