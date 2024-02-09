Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'My memory is fine; hasn't gotten worse...' US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's report (WATCH)

    President Biden disputes findings from special counsel Robert Hur's report on his handling of classified material during his vice presidency. While relieved by the report's conclusion of no charges, Biden challenges assertions about sharing classified information and memory lapses

    My memory is fine; has not gotten worse US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's findings
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    United States President Biden has vehemently contested several key findings outlined in special counsel Robert Hur's report, which investigated his handling of classified material during his tenure as vice president. Addressing the media from the White House on Thursday night, President Biden expressed frustration over assertions made in the report, particularly regarding his memory and alleged sharing of classified information.

    While acknowledging the report's conclusion that no charges were warranted against him, Biden highlighted specific passages that explicitly stated he had not "willfully retained" classified documents. However, tensions escalated during a confrontational exchange with a reporter following his prepared remarks, as Biden rebuffed claims that he had disclosed classified information to a ghostwriter.

    According to the report, Biden maintained notebooks containing notes on classified subjects, including details from the President's Daily Brief and National Security Council meetings, during his vice presidency. These notebooks, stored in his residences in Virginia and Delaware, served as source material for his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," which he shared with a ghostwriter. The report alleged that Biden divulged classified information from these notebooks to the ghostwriter, who subsequently deleted audio recordings related to the memoir after the special counsel's appointment.

    Although the report highlighted the significance of these recordings as evidence, the FBI managed to recover the deleted files from the ghostwriter's computer. Despite this, the government opted against charging the ghostwriter with obstruction based on their findings. In response, Biden vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting, "I guarantee you, I did not share classified information with the ghostwriter."

    Explaining a discrepancy in his usage of the term "classified," Biden clarified that certain information he referenced in communications with President Obama was intended to be private rather than classified. He adamantly maintained that such information did not fall under the classified category.

    Additionally, Biden addressed allegations regarding his memory, particularly concerning his son Beau's passing and his vice presidential tenure. Expressing indignation at these claims, Biden asserted that his personal grief and enduring remembrance of his son obviated the need for external reminders. Despite appearing to struggle with recalling certain details, such as the name of the church associated with a rosary he wears in remembrance of his son, Biden affirmed the clarity of his recollections.

    Asserting the closure of the matter with the special counsel's decision, Biden emphasized his commitment to his presidential duties. Dismissing suggestions of cognitive decline, Biden affirmed his competence to lead the nation effectively. In a direct response to assertions regarding his memory, Biden asserted, "My memory is fine, and it has not deteriorated over the course of my presidency."

