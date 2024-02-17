'Enough of blood': Russian woman raises voice against 'traitor' Putin after Navalny's death; WATCH viral video

In the midst of reports on the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a viral video has emerged, capturing a frustrated elderly woman in Moscow expressing her grievances against President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The woman, visibly distressed, passionately declares, "Enough of blood! Enough of hatred! Enough of all this!"

She points to the toll the conflict has taken on the children of Ukraine and questions the number of soldiers who have lost their lives on both sides. She accuses those in power of profiting from the war, creating billionaires while ordinary people suffer. She condemns Putin as a traitor and challenges the legitimacy of his power, emphasizing that he was not elected.

"He killed the children of Ukraine. How many of our soldiers died? How many of Ukrainian ones? They're lying. More than 300,000 of our soldiers died. He does not feel sorry for them. They are not afraid of blood. They do not fight themselves. They make a living on this war. How many became billionaires during this war? They are traitors of our country. Traitor Putin makes people slaves," she expressed.

She further stated, "He (Putin) has illegitimate power. No one has elected him. I consider them inhumans. They are inhumans. I am sorry, guys. I am many years old. They can only kill me. I want to shout to people that we are people. There is nothing without people. There is nothing. Why are we listening to them? There are 140 million of us. Can't we just rise up and tell him to leave?"

This emotional plea echoes the sentiments of many Russians who are growing increasingly disillusioned with the government's handling of both domestic and international affairs. The woman's words resonate with a call for unity among the people, urging them to rise up and demand change.

The timing of this video coincides with the reported death of Alexei Navalny, adding another layer of significance to the woman's impassioned words. The news of Navalny's death has prompted concerns about the state of democracy and freedom of expression in Russia.

Navalny, a prominent critic of Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. The circumstances surrounding his death in a remote prison colony north of the Arctic Circle have raised questions and skepticism, with Navalny's team yet to confirm the news.

The elderly woman's heartfelt plea underscores the deep-rooted frustrations within the Russian population, highlighting their desire for change and transparency in governance. As the Kremlin confirms Putin's awareness of Navalny's death, there is a growing sense of unease and a call for accountability.

The Russian prosecutor's office has already issued warnings against participating in mass protests in Moscow following Navalny's reported death, emphasizing the government's concern over potential public unrest. The juxtaposition of the elderly woman's impassioned plea and the authorities' cautionary response paints a vivid picture of the current state of affairs in Russia.