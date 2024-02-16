'They are lying...' Alexei Navalny's wife after Russia shares news of Putin critic's death in prison (WATCH)

Russian officials on Friday announced the shocking death of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at a high-security prison located above the Arctic Circle. The news, disseminated by the Federal Penitentiary Service, has sparked international outrage, with many questioning the veracity of the statement while others express profound concern and condemnation.

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, addressing the Munich Security Conference, conveyed skepticism regarding the announcement, citing the Russian government's history of misinformation.

“We cannot believe Putin’s government. They are lying constantly. But if this is the truth…I'd like Putin and all his staff to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband. We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today. Vladimir Putin should be personally held for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in the last years," Yulia Navalnaya told the Munich Security Conference.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting Navalnaya on the sidelines of the event, extended his condolences and reiterated that Russia would be held responsible if the reports of Navalny's death were confirmed.

In stark contrast, Navalny's mother, Liumila Navalnaya, rebuffed condolences, asserting that she had seen her son alive and well during a prison visit just days before the reported incident. Her refusal to accept condolences underscores the skepticism surrounding the Russian government's narrative.

“I don't want to hear any condolences. We saw him in prison on the (Feb) 12, in a meeting. He was alive, healthy and happy," Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta quoted her as writing on Facebook.

Navalny's team has yet to confirm his death, with his lawyer en route to the prison where the opposition leader was serving his sentence. According to the official statement, Navalny fell ill during a walk, and despite efforts by medical staff at the high-security prison, he could not be revived. No cause of death has been provided, and an investigation is underway.

The reported death of Alexei Navalny has intensified global scrutiny of Russia's treatment of dissent and human rights. Navalny, a prominent figure in Russian opposition politics, has long been a thorn in the side of the Putin regime, advocating for transparency, democracy, and accountability.

The circumstances surrounding Navalny's death, if confirmed, are likely to further strain Russia's relations with the international community and fuel calls for justice and accountability. As the world awaits more information, the legacy of Alexei Navalny and his unwavering commitment to democratic principles continue to resonate both in Russia and abroad.