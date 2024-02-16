Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alexei Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin critic's last X post sheds light into Russia's 'harshest' prison system

    Alexei Navalny's last communication on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, highlighted his transfer to a punishment cell, or SHIZO in Russian, indicating a pattern of harsh treatment and confinement.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:05 PM IST

    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's reported death in a prison situated within the Arctic Circle has ignited concerns and raised questions about his treatment and the conditions of his confinement. According to statements from the local authorities of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets district, Navalny became unconscious after a walk and subsequently passed away.

    Navalny, known as President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, had been facing repeated incarcerations and punitive measures within the Russian prison system. His last communication on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, highlighted his transfer to a punishment cell, or SHIZO in Russian, indicating a pattern of harsh treatment and confinement.

    "The Yamal colony decided to break the Vladimir record of fawning and pleasing the Moscow authorities. They just gave me 15 days in a punishment cell. That is, this is the 4th punishment cell in less than 2 months that I have been with them. They gesture," he wrote in a post on February 14.

    Prior to Navalny's post, his official spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, "Alexey Navalny left the punishment cell on February 11, and today, the 14th, he was sent there again. They gave me 15 days. This is the 27th punishment cell, and in total he will spend 308 days there." This post was reposted by Navalny on February 15.

    Known as Russia's "harshest prison system," inmates are sent to punishment cells by jail authorities for violating prison regulations. These cells impose harsh conditions, with restricted access to sunlight, fresh air, and basic necessities.

    The particular punishment cell designated for Alexei Navalny is situated within the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, Russia. Navalny has been assigned there multiple times as a consequence for purported minor infractions. Recalling his experiences, Navalny remarked that the temperature during his prison yard walks had never dropped below -32 degrees Celsius (-25 degrees Fahrenheit).

    At one point, he also posted a picture of the confined space in his cell where he would engage in his daily walks, stating, "11 steps from the wall and 3 to the wall - not much to walk, but at least there’s something, so I go for a walk."

    Navalny's team hasn't confirmed reports of his death in the prison. "The Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets District has shared news about Navalny's death in IK-3, but we're still waiting for confirmation. Navalny's lawyer is on the way to Harp. We'll update you as soon as we know more," Yarmysh wrote.

    Navalny's death has reverberated both domestically and internationally, prompting renewed scrutiny of Russia's treatment of political dissidents and human rights violations. His relentless pursuit of political change and accountability has made him a symbol of opposition against the Kremlin's authority.

    As investigations into Navalny's death unfold, the circumstances surrounding his imprisonment and the events leading to his demise will undoubtedly remain under intense scrutiny, fueling demands for transparency and justice in Russia's prison system. The legacy of Alexei Navalny as a fearless advocate for democracy and human rights continues to resonate, inspiring movements for change both within Russia and across the globe.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
