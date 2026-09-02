External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Poland for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties. He is scheduled to hold talks with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and will later travel to Ukraine for further meetings.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar touched down in Poland on Wednesday for an official visit to deepen bilateral relations. Upon his arrival at Warsaw Chopin Airport, the minister received a warm welcome from India's Ambassador to Poland, Neeta Bhushan. Documenting the arrival on X, the Indian Embassy in Poland posted, "On his arrival in Warsaw, EAM Dr S Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by Amb Neeta Bhushan at Warsaw Chopin Airport." Po przybyciu do Warszawy minister spraw zagranicznych dr S. Jaishankar został serdecznie powitany przez ambasador Neetę Bhushan na lotnisku im. Chopina. On his arrival in Warsaw, EAM Dr S Jaishankar was warmly welcomed by Amb Neeta Bhushan at Warsaw Chopin airport.#indiapoland pic.twitter.com/sHEv9qXUPy — India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) September 2, 2026

Diplomatic Itinerary and Objectives

During the course of his visit, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski. Upon wrapping up his engagements in Poland, EAM Jaishankar will proceed to Ukraine, where he is slated to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

Elaborating on the itinerary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Wednesday, "The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest."

Context of Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier in July, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George held talks with Poland's Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski, alongside the Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Michal Baranowski. Those deliberations reaffirmed a mutual dedication to boosting cooperation spanning political dialogue, trade and investment, technology, defence, culture, and counter-terrorism initiatives, alongside other areas of shared interest.

Highlighting the engagement on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with the Polish Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Wladyslaw T. Bartoszewski and Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Mr. Michal Baranowski." He further added, "The wide-ranging discussions reflected the depth of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across political engagements, trade & investment, technology, defence, culture, fight against global terrorism and other areas of mutual interest."

New Delhi and Warsaw maintain a longstanding, friendly relationship characterised by high-level political exchanges and dynamic economic partnership. Official diplomatic relations between India and Poland were formally established in 1954, with both countries sharing traditional ideological perspectives rooted in a mutual opposition to colonialism, imperialism, and racism, according to statements from the Indian Embassy in Poland.