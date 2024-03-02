Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Canadian authorities slam Aylo Holdings for privacy violations on Pornhub; check details

    According to Dufresne, Aylo must implement measures to ensure that private photos and videos are only posted with the explicit knowledge and consent of all individuals featured in the content.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    The owner of Pornhub.com, Aylo Holdings, based in Montreal, has been found in violation of Canadian privacy rules by an official watchdog. Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne conducted an investigation following a complaint from a woman whose ex-boyfriend had posted personal photos and a video of her on Aylo websites without her consent.

    According to Dufresne, Aylo must implement measures to ensure that private photos and videos are only posted with the explicit knowledge and consent of all individuals featured in the content. The lack of adequate privacy protection on Pornhub and other Aylo sites, he stated, has resulted in severe consequences for the complainant and others facing non-consensual disclosure of intimate images.

    Dufresne noted that individuals requesting Aylo to delete information experienced a time-consuming and inefficient process. Despite providing several recommendations to ensure compliance with Canadian privacy rules, Aylo reportedly did not agree to implement any of them.

    Aylo acknowledged that the incident leading to the complaint occurred in 2015. The company claimed to have undertaken significant efforts since then to remove unlawful content from its site. In an emailed statement, Aylo asserted that they had developed practices and procedures addressing the concerns outlined in the report.

    In December, Aylo reached a settlement to pay $1.8 million to the US government, resolving an investigation into its alleged ties to a sex trafficking operation. This recent privacy violation adds to the legal challenges faced by Aylo, further emphasizing the need for robust measures to safeguard user privacy and comply with regulatory standards.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
