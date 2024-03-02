Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Tu, Main aur Corruption': PM Modi slams TMC, sets seat target for West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Drawing attention to the distressing events in Sandeshkhali, where women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders, PM Modi criticized the state government for allegedly siding with the accused instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" in the region.

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 2) launched a scathing attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, condemning the party for corruption and alleging that it has become synonymous with atrocity and betrayal. Addressing the crowd in Krishnanagar, PM Modi accused the TMC of disappointing the people of West Bengal, asserting that despite repeated mandates, the party has now come to represent betrayal, corruption, and 'parivarvad' (nepotism).

    PM Modi didn't mince words, declaring, "TMC means betrayal, corruption, and 'parivarvad'. TMC stands for 'Tu, Main aur corruption hi corruption'."

    He urged the people to vote extensively for the BJP in the upcoming elections, setting an ambitious target for the party to secure all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

    Drawing attention to the distressing events in Sandeshkhali, where women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders, PM Modi criticized the state government for allegedly siding with the accused instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" in the region. He highlighted the TMC's failure to address the pleas for justice from the victims.

    Addressing the gathering at the 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha,' PM Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's success in West Bengal, stating, "Seeing you all gathered here in such huge numbers is giving me the confidence to say 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar'."

    During his two-day visit to West Bengal, PM Modi inaugurated several projects, including the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila rail line, a third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line, and the initiation of Phase II construction of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station in Purulia. These initiatives mark a significant step in the development and infrastructure enhancement in the state.

