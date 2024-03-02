After Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Delhi Police on high alert; check details

Market associations have been actively involved in the heightened security measures. They are not only urged to stay vigilant but also instructed to promptly report any suspicious activities to their respective local police stations.

In the wake of the recent explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru that resulted in 10 injuries, the Delhi Police have hightened their state of alertness, implementing intensified security protocols across the national capital. The incident in Bengaluru has not only prompted a swift response from local authorities but has also raised concerns about the need for enhanced security measures to prevent similar incidents in Delhi.

Delhi's local police units have been instructed to increase security in prominent markets with high footfall, including Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and Paharganj. This strategic move aims to fortify security measures in areas prone to large gatherings and ensure a rapid response to any potential security threats.

Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks, Azam Cheema, dies of heart attack in Faisalabad: Report

Market associations have been actively involved in the heightened security measures. They are not only urged to stay vigilant but also instructed to promptly report any suspicious activities to their respective local police stations.

Additionally, market associations have been mandated to install CCTV cameras on their premises, contributing to enhanced surveillance efforts.

Anti-terror units are working in close collaboration with intelligence agencies to strengthen security measures across the national capital. The coordination between law enforcement and intelligence agencies is designed to proactively identify and address potential threats, ensuring the safety of public spaces.

The Delhi Police's increased vigilance is a direct response to previous incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) within the city limits. This stance underscores the commitment to preventing and effectively addressing security challenges to safeguard the residents and visitors of the national capital.

'Relieve me of my political duties': Gautam Gambhir urges BJP chief JP Nadda

In Bengaluru, the local police have taken swift legal actions in response to the cafe explosion. A case has been registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The owners of Rameshwaram Cafe expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They have assured full cooperation with the authorities in their ongoing investigations. Surveillance footage from the cafe captured a suspect placing a bag inside, leading to heightened suspicions and a more thorough examination.