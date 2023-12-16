Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH)

    The article explores the shocking assault on a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Lyon, France, capturing the public outcry, police investigation, and the role of social media in exposing the incident and its broader societal implications.

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH) snt
    In a shocking incident that unfolded in the 9th arrondissement of Lyon, France, a 13-year-old schoolgirl was brutally assaulted by a group of youths, sparking widespread outrage and prompting a police investigation. The incident, captured on video and circulating on social media, has brought attention to the disturbing nature of the attack and the issues surrounding it.

    The assault that reportedly took place on October 10 at around 6 pm when the victim was lured out of school into the basement of a nearby building. It is reported that the attackers, believed to be minors, kidnapped the girl and subjected her to a vicious assault. The assailants were not only physically violent but also verbally abusive, with one of them filming the attack on her cell phone.

    Also read: NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    The victim had previously filed a complaint of sexual assault against one of her attacker's brothers, identified as Yassine. This aspect of the incident adds a complex layer to the assault, indicating a possible motive behind the attack. The recipient of the complaint's sister, donned in an Islamic headdress, led the assault, repeatedly kicking the victim and delivering blows to her head. The assailant can be heard using derogatory language and warning the victim not to speak ill of her brother.

    Please note: Video below has graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

    The video of the assault has sparked a significant public outcry across France. Local mayor Pierre Oliver commented on the situation, stating that the neighborhood is now perceived as being "run by religious gangs." The authorities swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of four girls involved in the attack. The speed of the response was attributed, in part, to the widespread dissemination of the video on social media, drawing attention to the severity of the incident.

    Also read: Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage

    Social media played a crucial role in bringing the incident to the attention of the authorities. The video, shared widely on various platforms, led to an outcry from the public and prompted swift action from law enforcement. BFMTV's justice correspondent highlighted the impact of social media, stating that the broadcast of the video accelerated the response, as it rapidly gained traction across networks.

