Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage

    The conversion of the Sita Ram temple into a chicken shop is being viewed as not merely an act of vandalism, but a clear violation of the right to freedom of religion and a blatant disregard for the cultural diversity that is an integral part of Pakistan's identity.

    Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    A viral video showcasing the reported conversion of the historical Sita-Ram temple in Ahmadpur Sial, Pakistan, into a chicken shop has sparked a massive outburst on X, formerly Twitter. The video has sheds light on the broader issue of the plight of minorities in Pakistan, where not only their lives but also their places of worship are under attack.

    The Sita Ram temple in Ahmadpur Sial carried immense historical and cultural significance. Built over a century ago, the temple served as a place of worship for the Hindu community in the region. Its architecture, adorned with intricate carvings and sacred symbols, told the story of a rich cultural heritage that transcended religious boundaries.

    Also read: Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate

    The conversion of the Sita Ram temple into a chicken shop is being viewed as not merely an act of vandalism, but a clear violation of the right to freedom of religion and a blatant disregard for the cultural diversity that is an integral part of Pakistan's identity.

    The unfortunate conversion of the Sita-Ram temple is not an isolated incident. It is reflective of a broader issue – the persecution and marginalization of minorities in Pakistan. Discrimination, violence, and forced conversions have become distressingly common, making it increasingly challenging for religious minorities to practice their faith freely.

    The state of minorities in Pakistan has been a cause for concern, drawing criticism from human rights organizations and the international community. The right to worship and maintain places of religious significance is a fundamental human right that should be protected for all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

    "Pakistan must liberate all Hindu temples. Else they will see other side of India," noted on X user while reacting to the viral video.

    Another user added, "Minority situation in Pakistan seems evident. Opening a chicken shop outside the Sita Ram Mandir. After such sins, how much lower will these people stoop?"

    Also read: Viral Video: Now, conversion of another temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad into animal farm sparks outrage

    A third user stated, "Heartbreaking. These Pakistani buggers talks about minorities in India and Kashmir. So-called Pakistani activists never mention these kinds of acts."

    Several irked netizens urged the global community must take notice of such incidents and condemn actions that violate the basic human rights of minorities. They also requested countries around the world, as well as international organizations, to exert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to ensure the protection of minority rights.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can significantly damage partnership Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    'Can significantly damage partnership...' Indian American Congressmen concerned over Nikhil Gupta indictment

    Explained Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Explained: Can show of force stop shipping threat in the Red Sea?

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report snt

    Rishi Sunak explores potential social media ban for Under-16s in UK: Report

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case AJR

    SC Habeas Corpus petition pleads release of Nikhil Gupta in alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination case

    Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks Nights to begin on Dec 15; Check when and where to witness pyro display anr

    Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks Nights to begin today; Check when and where to witness pyro display

    Recent Stories

    Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming pictures with lady-love Nayanthara; ushers in new beginnings ATG

    Vignesh Shivan shares heartwarming pictures with lady-love Nayanthara; ushers in new beginnings

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today anr

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today

    Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event RBA

    Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek dance with Big B, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani School event

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC's petition against Karnataka KSRTC's name usage vkp

    Madras High Court rejects Kerala RTC’s petition against Karnataka KSRTC’s name usage

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on ATG

    Friends actor Matthew Perry's autopsy reveal 'acute effects of Ketamine' resulted in death; Read on

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon