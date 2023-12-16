Viral Video: Conversion of Sita-Ram temple in Pakistan's Ahmadpur Sial to chicken shop sparks outrage

The conversion of the Sita Ram temple into a chicken shop is being viewed as not merely an act of vandalism, but a clear violation of the right to freedom of religion and a blatant disregard for the cultural diversity that is an integral part of Pakistan's identity.

A viral video showcasing the reported conversion of the historical Sita-Ram temple in Ahmadpur Sial, Pakistan, into a chicken shop has sparked a massive outburst on X, formerly Twitter. The video has sheds light on the broader issue of the plight of minorities in Pakistan, where not only their lives but also their places of worship are under attack.

The Sita Ram temple in Ahmadpur Sial carried immense historical and cultural significance. Built over a century ago, the temple served as a place of worship for the Hindu community in the region. Its architecture, adorned with intricate carvings and sacred symbols, told the story of a rich cultural heritage that transcended religious boundaries.

The unfortunate conversion of the Sita-Ram temple is not an isolated incident. It is reflective of a broader issue – the persecution and marginalization of minorities in Pakistan. Discrimination, violence, and forced conversions have become distressingly common, making it increasingly challenging for religious minorities to practice their faith freely.

The state of minorities in Pakistan has been a cause for concern, drawing criticism from human rights organizations and the international community. The right to worship and maintain places of religious significance is a fundamental human right that should be protected for all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

"Pakistan must liberate all Hindu temples. Else they will see other side of India," noted on X user while reacting to the viral video.

Another user added, "Minority situation in Pakistan seems evident. Opening a chicken shop outside the Sita Ram Mandir. After such sins, how much lower will these people stoop?"

A third user stated, "Heartbreaking. These Pakistani buggers talks about minorities in India and Kashmir. So-called Pakistani activists never mention these kinds of acts."

Several irked netizens urged the global community must take notice of such incidents and condemn actions that violate the basic human rights of minorities. They also requested countries around the world, as well as international organizations, to exert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to ensure the protection of minority rights.