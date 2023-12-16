Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    In Lapland, Finland, Finnish Army conscripts in the northern reaches of NATO participate in a beloved national tradition of selecting the perfect Christmas tree from the country's dense forests.

    In the northern reaches of NATO, Finnish Army conscripts embark on a quest for the perfect Christmas tree. Choosing the perfect tree from Finland's thick forests is a cherished national tradition. Despite their holiday duties, these soldiers enthusiastically join in the festive tradition. Once the tree is chosen and adorned, the soldiers eagerly await a special visitor bearing a sack full of gifts. The question on everyone's mind: Who could this visitor be?

