NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

In the northern reaches of NATO, Finnish Army conscripts embark on a quest for the perfect Christmas tree. Choosing the perfect tree from Finland's thick forests is a cherished national tradition. Despite their holiday duties, these soldiers enthusiastically join in the festive tradition. Once the tree is chosen and adorned, the soldiers eagerly await a special visitor bearing a sack full of gifts. The question on everyone's mind: Who could this visitor be?