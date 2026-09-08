A worker in Puebla, Mexico, became an unlikely hero after CCTV captured him rushing to save a little girl who suddenly ran into a busy road. The man reacted instantly, pulling the child away from an approaching car and preventing a potentially fatal accident. The dramatic footage has gone viral, with social media users praising his bravery.

A worker in Puebla, Mexico, is widely being praised as a hero online after CCTV captured him making a split-second decision to save a young girl who suddenly ran into busy traffic. The child appeared to have moved into the road as vehicles were passing nearby. With a car approaching, the worker quickly stepped in and pulled her away from danger. The dramatic moment was caught on a security camera and has since spread widely online.

CCTV captures dramatic rescue

The footage shows the child moving towards the road before the worker notices the danger and reacts almost immediately.

He runs towards her and manages to pull her clear of the approaching vehicle. The rescue happens within seconds, leaving little room for error.

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After getting the child out of the path of traffic, the man appears to return to his work. The incident could easily have ended in tragedy, but his quick reaction prevented the child from being struck by the car.

Social media praises stranger's bravery

The video has prompted an outpouring of praise for the worker, with many viewers calling him a hero for putting himself in danger to protect a child who was not his own.

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Several users said the incident showed how quickly a normal situation can become life-threatening around moving traffic.

One commenter described the footage as terrifying and said the child came dangerously close to being hit, while another praised the stranger for reacting quickly enough to get her out of harm’s way.

Others said the man deserved recognition for his actions.

Parents' reaction sparks debate

The rescue has also triggered a separate debate about the child’s parents.

Some social media users questioned why the girl was not holding a parent’s hand and criticised the adults for appearing to hesitate while the child was in the road.

Several commenters also claimed that the man who rescued the girl did not appear to receive a proper thank-you afterwards. One user said the worker may have been injured while intervening and argued that the family should at least have checked whether he was hurt.

A split-second decision that saved a life

What stands out in the footage is how quickly the worker recognised the danger and acted.

There was no time for hesitation as the approaching car moved towards the child. His immediate intervention brought her back to safety just in time.