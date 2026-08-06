A cat's determined attempts to reach her kittens have touched hearts online. In a viral video, the cat repeatedly climbs a high wall but falls back each time, only to try again. Her persistence has drawn emotional reactions from viewers, with many praising her motherly instinct and hoping she eventually reunited with her kittens.

A cat’s determination to purpotedly get back to her kittens has touched people online after a video showed her repeatedly trying to climb a high wall. The viral clip shows the cat on one side of the wall while her kittens appear to be on the other. She tries to climb up, but loses her grip and falls back several times. Yet each fall seems to make little difference to her. After landing, she gets up and tries again, refusing to walk away from the wall.

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Cat keeps trying despite repeated falls

The short video has attracted a wave of emotional reactions on social media. Many viewers were moved by the cat’s repeated efforts and described her behaviour as a powerful example of a mother’s determination.

One viewer wrote that the cat “fell over and over” but never considered giving up. Another said that a mother would 'literally defy physics' for her babies.

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Several people also expressed concern about the cat. Some questioned why nobody appeared to help her, while others hoped she was eventually able to reach her kittens.

One comment praised the people who stopped to watch the struggling animal rather than simply walking past.

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‘A mother will always be a mother’

The video has also prompted plenty of lighter reactions, with some users joking about the cat having multiple “lives” as she continued her attempts.

But the strongest response has been centred on the cat’s determination.

Comments such as “A mother will always be a mother” and “Motherly instinct doesn't recognise any obstacles” summed up how many viewers felt about the emotional scene.

While the video's exact location and outcome are unclear from the available footage, the cat’s repeated attempts and determination have clearly struck a chord with viewers across social media.

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