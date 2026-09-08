Heavy rain caused the Ueda River in Japan’s Nagoya city to overflow, flooding roads and sweeping away cars. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a record 104.5 millimetres of rain in one hour. Nagoya issued its highest-level emergency warning for parts of three wards, urging residents to move to safer locations.

Heavy rain caused the Ueda River in Japan’s Nagoya city to overflow on Tuesday, flooding roads and forcing people to abandon vehicles as water spread across several parts of the city. Videos and images shared online showed roads covered in deep water, with some cars struggling to move as floodwater rose around them. In some areas, the water reached the doors of vehicles.

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Nagoya issues highest-level flood warning

Nagoya issued its highest-level emergency warning for heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday evening, according to a report by the Japan Times. The warning covered parts of Chikusa Ward, Moriyama Ward and Meito Ward, where authorities said the risk of river flooding had risen sharply.

A level 5 emergency warning tells residents to take immediate action to protect themselves. People were advised to assess their surroundings and move to the safest available place, such as a nearby tall building or a higher floor of their home.

The warning came as torrential rain continued to affect the city.

Record rainfall hits Nagoya

The Japan Meteorological Agency said 104.5 millimetres of rain fell in one hour up to 4:53pm, marking a record hourly rainfall for the city.

The intense downpour overwhelmed drainage systems in several areas. Authorities warned people against staying in underground spaces because water could quickly enter underpasses, underground shopping areas and underground car parks.

Such locations can become dangerous during sudden flooding, particularly when drainage systems are unable to cope with large volumes of rain.

Cars swept away and roads submerged

Images posted on social media showed vehicles travelling through flooded streets, with water rising to their doors.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported that underpasses and other locations in Minato Ward were also flooded. Some people were forced to leave their vehicles as the water levels rose.

Authorities told NHK that everyone inside the affected vehicles managed to escape without assistance. No one was reported to be trapped inside the vehicles.

The flooding nevertheless caused disruption across the city, with authorities urging residents to remain alert and avoid dangerous areas.

Residents urged to move to safer places

With rivers at risk of overflowing and more rain possible, authorities urged people in the affected areas to follow evacuation and safety instructions.

Residents were particularly warned to stay away from underground areas and flooded roads. Authorities also stressed the importance of moving to higher ground or safer elevated locations if water levels continued to rise.

The heavy rainfall has left parts of Nagoya dealing with significant flooding, while officials continue to monitor river levels and weather conditions.