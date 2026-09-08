A viral video shows a man protecting his child from the rain with an umbrella covered in transparent polythene. The shield keeps both dry as they walk through the rain, prompting netizens to praise his creativity and parenting instinct. Many called it a monsoon hack, while one user jokingly wondered if high humidity could turn it into a steam bath.

A man's simple monsoon idea has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed him carrying his child under an umbrella wrapped in a transparent polythene cover. The clip shows the man walking through the rain with the child in his arms while standing inside the makeshift cover. The transparent sheet creates an enclosed space around the umbrella, keeping both of them protected from the rain.

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An unusual way to stay dry

Rather than relying on the umbrella alone, the man appears to have turned it into a portable rain shield. In the video, the child also appears to remain protected as the pair walk along a wet road.

The practical hack has gone viral, with many viewers praising the man’s creativity and quick thinking. Several users described the idea as ingenious, while others called it a perfect solution for the monsoon.

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Parenting meets innovation

The video also drew warm reactions from people who saw the effort as an example of a parent finding a simple way to keep a child safe and dry. Comments included “Mind application!”, “Innovation” and “What an idea! Definitely one worth implementing”.

One user joked that the setup could become an instant steam bath if the humidity was very high. Others simply praised the creativity behind the unusual umbrella arrangement.

While the makeshift cover may not be the most conventional way to deal with heavy rain, its simplicity is what has made the clip so popular. The video has offered social media users a light-hearted glimpse of monsoon ingenuity, with many suggesting that the idea could be useful during rainy weather too.