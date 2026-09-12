On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Hurriyat's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for peace through justice, condemning the 'war' on Iran and the situation in Palestine. He stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday delivered a strong appeal for peace, diplomacy, and justice amid the ongoing West Asia tensions, stating that "peace can only be established when there is justice" on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS summit. Speaking with ANI after a high-level gathering in which President Pezeshkian, who is in New Delhi attending the BRICS Summit, met with the delegation of Indian religious representatives, intellectuals, and business leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlighted the critical need for global stability.

Mirwaiz Emphasises Dialogue Over War

"Looking at the interaction that took place here today—where various religious leaders, representatives from business ventures, and intellectuals gathered—one point has emerged very clearly. In the current context, and considering that an important BRICS session is simultaneously underway in New Delhi with global leaders present, the most significant message must be one of peace," Mirwaiz said.

He strongly condemned the ongoing geopolitical escalation targeting Tehran and the broader region. "Peace can only be established when there is justice. What is happening in Iran today is absolutely wrong—specifically, the way America has imposed a war upon them. Furthermore, the events unfolding in Palestine and Lebanon are creating a chaotic situation globally that needs to be resolved," Mirwaiz said.

Echoing the key themes of President Pezeshkian's address, Mirwaiz emphasised a return to human-centric principles over conflict. "Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed a vital message here: if we are to work towards peace, the paramount consideration must be humanity itself. In this context, we feel that the present era is one for dialogue and diplomacy, not for war. Therefore, everyone who believes in human values must emphasise that the time has come to end wars and embrace peace and dialogue; this is the only way to resolve the catastrophic situation that has arisen on a global scale," he noted.

Addressing India-Iran relations and the wider responsibility of international powers, he urged decisive collective action to stop regional violence. "If we look at the current situation, I believe we must ensure that voices are raised against the excesses and oppression taking place—whether in Iran or Palestine; the time to act has come," Mirwaiz asserted. "We feel that a strong message should go out from all global powers: the war must end, and dialogue and diplomacy must be given a chance so that the process of negotiation can begin," he stated.

Indian Religious Leaders Advocate for Peace Initiative

The event also featured notable contributions from other Indian religious leaders advocating non-violence. Jain spiritual guru Acharya Lokesh Muni revealed that he formally invited President Pezeshkian to host an international peace initiative in Tehran. "All eyes are on India. During the BRICS summit taking place here, I extended an invitation to the President of Iran, proposing that we hold a first-of-its-kind peace summit in Iran," Acharya Lokesh Muni stated.

"This is because we, as religious leaders, believe that war, violence, and terror are not solutions to any problem; every issue can be resolved through discussion, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace... That is why I invited the President of Iran, and it gives me immense joy to say that he graciously accepted the invitation. Very soon, we—religious leaders together with peace-loving forces from across the globe—will gather on a single platform. We will strive to bring peace to the world through dialogue and discussion," he added.

India's Message of Global Harmony

Subsequently, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, reaffirmed India's commitment to global harmony, justice, and universal brotherhood on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Speaking with ANI following the gathering, he emphasised the timeless spiritual values emanating from India. "Today, as part of the BRICS Summit, all the spiritual leaders across India are here, and the message has always been there from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, for centuries after centuries, that love for everyone, and hatred for no one," Haji Syed Salman Chishty stated.

Highlighting India's global role as host to world leaders during the high-profile summit, he called for a firm stand against injustice worldwide. "I think it's a very good message that from the land of India, the whole world is here, the BRICS Summit is happening, the world leaders are here, and today the message has been very clear: no injustice," Chishty added. "So no injustice will be answered, and India has always upheld the values of justice, compassion, mercy, and oneness."

Invoking the ancient ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), he concluded, "The entire world is one family, and we are all together in serving one and all."

Iran President's High-Level Engagements in New Delhi

Additionally, the Iranian Embassy in India, highlighting Pezeshkian's meeting, wrote in a post on X, "President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, met with a group of Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and businesspeople on Friday evening, 20 Shahrivar 1405."

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, met with a group of Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and businesspeople on Friday evening, 20 Shahrivar 1405. pic.twitter.com/qyNxBk8oQx — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 11, 2026

Earlier, while addressing the gathering, Pezeshkian expressed hope that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will pave the way for further cooperation between the two countries in areas such as culture, technology, trade, science and economy.

PM Modi on Friday met with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This was the second meeting between the two leaders in under two weeks. They had met earlier on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31. (ANI)