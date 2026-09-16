A 15-year-old boy was found clinging to an overturned fishing boat in the frigid Bering Sea after being missing for over two days. While he was dramatically rescued by a local fishing vessel and the US Coast Guard, his older brother and cousin tragically perished.

A 15-year-old boy clung to an overturned fishing boat after it flipped, surviving for over two days in the frigid waters of Alaska's Bering Sea. Since then, a video of the dramatic rescue has appeared online. According to various media reports, the adolescent, named by a relative as Derek Parker Aghnaanga, was discovered alive on Monday close to St. Lawrence Island, a secluded Alaskan island that is closer to Russia than the US mainland.

His older brother, 35-year-old Sidney Kulowiyi, and their cousin also went missing after the boat overturned. Their bodies were later recovered. After being discovered by a US Coast Guard plane, Aghnaanga was saved with the aid of The Northwest Explorer, a local fishing vessel.

The young boy had to endure darkness and water temperatures of about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), according to Adam White, the skipper of the fishing boat, who spoke with KTUU-TV in Anchorage.

Aghnaanga informed rescuers that his sibling was stuck underneath the upturned boat, according to White. He added that his relative had been able to hang on for a while before disappearing the night before.

According to the US Coast Guard, the three were scheduled to return early on Sunday after leaving the St. Lawrence Island town of Savoonga on Friday for a fishing excursion. On Sunday night, their relatives reported them missing.

On Monday morning, a Coast Guard aircraft noticed the capsized boat. The teenager was taken aboard by the crew of The Northwest Explorer after rescuers dropped food and a raft.

In the rescue footage, Aghnaanga is seen kneeling atop the wrecked boat while sporting a bright yellow jacket. Before putting him in a rescue basket, the crew of the fishing vessel throws him a line and gradually approaches the skiff.

When the teenager was taken onboard, the Coast Guard reported that he was exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia. He was kept warm by the team using blankets and hot packs.

Watch Dramatic Rescue Video

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In the midst of heartbreaking news, Aghnaanga's family found some solace in the rescue. Aghnaanga's mother was listening to radio signals during the rescue while family members gathered around a speakerphone, according to Collen Walker, an aunt of the brothers.

Walker claims that when the captain announced that a youngster had been recovered alive, the family broke down in tears. But the concern of what had become of the other two guys followed their relief.

In Savoonga, a town of about 800 people with few job possibilities, fishing is an integral part of daily life. According to Walker, locals frequently share their catch with neighbours and family.

A small Alaskan hamlet is grieving the death of two members of its fishing community, despite the fact that the youngster was saved and returned home unharmed.