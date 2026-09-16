A news helicopter for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 crashed in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring at least two. The chopper was covering a separate fatal bus collision at the time of the incident.

A news helicopter crashed in a commercial area of a Los Angeles suburb on Tuesday night, leaving at least three people dead and multiple others injured, according to officials. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be leading the investigation.

According to CNN, the helicopter working for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 crashed just before 7 p.m. (local time) in Chatsworth, a neighbourhood about 25 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, while it was providing aerial news coverage. The helicopter, identified as NewsChopper4 and operated by Angel City Air, was covering a deadly Metro bus collision in the area when it crashed, according to NBC4's website.

NBC4 anchor Colleen Williams confirmed on air that the crash involved its helicopter team after the station earlier reported losing contact with its crew.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening,” the stations said in a joint statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

Crash Aftermath and Casualties

According to CNN, three people were determined dead at the scene and at least two others were injured and transported to a hospital. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

One of the three deceased was a “pedestrian who was outside, in the parking lot,” Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Branden Silverman told reporters, according to CNN. Silverman said the Los Angeles Police Department was involved in pulling the person away from the fire.

Silverman said the helicopter was “pretty well destroyed,” adding that authorities would have to search through the rubble to identify victims and the helicopter's identification.

The crash caused a fire as the helicopter landed near several vehicles and two large cargo containers, according to CNN. The fire was later extinguished, while four vehicles and two storage containers were damaged. More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

Investigation and Official Statements

In a post on X, the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded on September 15, 2026, at around 6:58 pm (local time) to the area of Lurline Avenue and Nordhoff Street in Chatsworth regarding a reported helicopter crash. https://x.com/LAPDPIO/status/2100066994947248282

“The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation,” the LAPD said in the post.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also said the NTSB will lead the investigation and an investigator is expected to arrive at the scene Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, Bass said, “This is a tragic night for Los Angeles. My thoughts are with those impacted by the bus collision and the helicopter crash, and with the entire NBC4 family who lost members of their team while they were doing their jobs." https://x.com/MayorOfLA/status/2100091554459480288

“I’m deeply grateful to our firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who responded immediately to two incredibly difficult scenes to save lives and render aid,” she added. “The NTSB will be leading the investigation. Right now, our focus is on the victims, their families and loved ones, and supporting everyone impacted by these tragedies,” Bass said.

According to CNN, the cause of the crash is unknown, and authorities have not said how many people were aboard the helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the probe. FAA records cited by CNN show that the aircraft was a Eurocopter AS350 B2 built in 2004, a single-engine utility helicopter.

In a Facebook Post, California Governor Gavin Newsom also expressed condolences to the victims and their families in a Facebook post. “Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family. Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight,” Newsom said.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors member Lindsey Horvath said there were “serious questions about what happened tonight,” according to CNN. “Tonight is not the time to speculate about those answers; tonight is the time to care for the people who are hurting, to support our first responders and to stand together as a community,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)