Kabul Airstrike Fallout: Afghan Mother Seeks Answers After Deadly Attack | World

In Kabul, a grieving mother is calling for justice after a devastating airstrike struck a drug treatment centre, leaving hundreds affected.Samira Muhammadi lost her 20-year-old son in the March 16 attack and is urging the United Nations to launch an independent investigation.Key facts:- Attack targeted a rehabilitation centre- Over 400 people affected, according to officials- Victims included young patients undergoing treatment- Families demand answers and accountabilityPakistan has stated the strike targeted a military site, while Afghan authorities dispute the claim.Experts like Kenneth Roth say an international probe is essential to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.The incident highlights rising tensions in the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict and growing calls for global attention.

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