320-year-old Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition; leaves internet dejected

One of the world's oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries. The paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on August 8, 1703.

A 320-year-old Vienna-based newspaper named "Wiener Zeitung" printed their final edition on Friday. The main cause of the print edition's collapse was the financial hardship brought on by declining sales. On Friday, the newspaper published its farewell front page, which honoured their legacy. On the newspaper's main page, it was written: "116,840 days, 3,839 months, 320 years, 12 presidents, 10 Kaisers, 2 republics, 1 newspaper."

The newspaper gained reputation for publishing a wide range of articles on local and international news, culture, and business news when it was once known as "Wiennerisches Diarium".

However, the newspaper started to face financial difficulties because of a recent law change, which removed the need for firms to publish changes to the commercial registry in their print edition. The newspaper was also forced to let go off 63 employees and downsized their editorial staff to 20 members.

Many Twitter users were saddened when they learned that the "Wiener Zeitung" was ending its print publication.

