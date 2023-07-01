Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    320-year-old Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition; leaves internet dejected

    One of the world's oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run Friday after more than three centuries. The paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on August 8, 1703.

    320 year old Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition leaves internet dejected gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    A 320-year-old Vienna-based newspaper named "Wiener Zeitung" printed their final edition on Friday. The main cause of the print edition's collapse was the financial hardship brought on by declining sales. On Friday, the newspaper published its farewell front page, which honoured their legacy. On the newspaper's main page, it was written: "116,840 days, 3,839 months, 320 years, 12 presidents, 10 Kaisers, 2 republics, 1 newspaper."

    On August 8, 1703, the newspaper was established with the purpose of disseminating news in a clear manner without the use of flowery language. The newspaper gained reputation for publishing a wide range of articles on local and international news, culture, and business news when it was once known as "Wiennerisches Diarium".

    Also Read | France: Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    However, the newspaper started to face financial difficulties because of a recent law change, which removed the need for firms to publish changes to the commercial registry in their print edition. The newspaper was also forced to let go off 63 employees and downsized their editorial staff to 20 members.

    Many Twitter users were saddened when they learned that the "Wiener Zeitung" was ending its print publication.

    Also Read | Emmanuel Macron under fire after being spotted at Elton John’s concert amid violent protests (WATCH)

     

    Also Read | Australia legalise use of MDMA and magic mushrooms from July 1 to treat mental health

     

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Titan rescue team leader Edward Cassano turns emotional while recalling rescue turning into a recovery

    'It is a lot of emotions...' Titan rescue team leader recalls rescue turning into a recovery

    France Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    France: Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    Watch emmanuel macron under fire after being spotted at elton john concert amid violent protest in France gcw

    Emmanuel Macron under fire after being spotted at Elton John’s concert amid violent protests (WATCH)

    Australia legalise use of MDMA and magic mushrooms from July 1 to treat mental health gcw

    Australia legalise use of MDMA and magic mushrooms from July 1 to treat mental health

    WATCH French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records snt

    WATCH: French firefighter's daring run while engulfed in flames smashes Guinness World Records

    Recent Stories

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn ADC

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment

    Titan rescue team leader Edward Cassano turns emotional while recalling rescue turning into a recovery

    'It is a lot of emotions...' Titan rescue team leader recalls rescue turning into a recovery

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Why you should NOT buy this latest phone right now gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Why you should NOT buy this latest phone right now?

    Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini ATG

    Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon