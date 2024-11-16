Woman vomits blood, suffers pain 'worse than childbirth' after taking fake weight loss jab; shares ordeal

A 31-year-old mother from North Ayrshire, Scotland, has issued a stark warning about the dangers of purchasing weight loss injections from non-medical sources after a counterfeit jab left her hospitalised with excruciating stomach pains.

Nicole Wright, a mother of two, bought weight loss injections worth 120 pounds from a local beauty salon in August, hoping to slim down ahead of a holiday in Turkey. She believed the injections contained a GLP-1 agonist, a type of medication commonly prescribed on the NHS to aid weight loss, such as Ozempic and Wegovy. However, her experience quickly turned into a nightmare.

Within a day of injecting just half of the lowest recommended dose, Wright began experiencing severe nausea, vomiting, and an inability to even drink water without throwing it up. By the fourth day, she was suffering from agonising stomach pain that sent her to the emergency department. After receiving fluids and anti-sickness medication, she was sent home, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Wright's symptoms worsened over the next few days, and she began vomiting blood, prompting a second hospital visit. "I was still vomiting, my whole body was shaking, and I had the worst stomach pains. My stomach was burning, and I thought I was going to die. The pain was worse than childbirth. I was rolling about my bed screaming in pain," she recalled, describing how she screamed in agony as the pain intensified.

Fortunately, doctors were able to stabilise her condition with fluids and anti-sickness treatment, flushing the suspected counterfeit weight loss medication from her system. However, while in hospital, Wright was visited by police officers, who seized the vial of the medication for further investigation.

"They came and seized the vial [of medicine] of testing, and I told them everything. I realised how serious it was," she said.

She now believes the injections she took were counterfeit, although the official tests are yet to confirm the contents of the jab. Ayrshire Police have since concluded their investigation into the incident, stating that no further action will be taken.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Wright expressed regret over her decision to purchase the injections from a non-medical source, saying she felt "embarrassed and ashamed." She has now vowed to teach her daughters the importance of self-acceptance.

"The lesson I'm going to teach my daughters is that you're beautiful no matter how you look and there is nothing worth risking your health for. 'I would never take them again. If anyone is thinking of getting the jabs go through a doctor or pharmacy, not through a salon. You don't know what you are taking," she said.

Wright has since informed the beauty salon about her experience, and the police investigation into the incident has now been concluded.

