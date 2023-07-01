Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia legalise use of MDMA and magic mushrooms from July 1 to treat mental health

    Starting July 1, authorised psychiatrists can prescribe MDMA, better known as ecstasy, to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and magic mushrooms for some types of depression.

    Australia has become the world's first country to legalise the clinical prescribing of psychedelics for certain mental health disorders. According to a news release, approved doctors will be able to prescribe magic mushrooms for specific forms of depression and MDMA, sometimes known as ecstasy, to those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).   The Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the use of psychedelics in February with the change in the law coming into effect on July 1. The drugs are still prohibited and will only be legal as part of psychiatric treatments or in clinical trials. 

    Mike Musker, a mental health and suicide prevention researcher at the University of South Australia, welcomed the move as "long-awaited." He said the two drugs "reduce inhibitions" and could help people process difficult images and memories. Though the medications in issue are currently undergoing clinical studies and haven't been formally licenced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in clinical settings, some experts worry that the decision may be premature given that.

    Psilocybin, the primary psychoactive component of magic mushrooms, and MDMA are "relatively safe" when used in a medically controlled environment under the supervision of appropriately qualified healthcare professionals and in dosages that have been studied in clinical trials, the TGA added while announcing the most recent action. 

    Notably, MDMA is a hallucinogen that is a manufactured substance. It boosts the user's energy levels, enhances their sensory perceptions, and alters their perception of time. The active ingredient psilocybin in magic mushrooms, on the other hand, also has hallucinatory effects. They are organically grown. 

     

    This is a major regulatory step forward as medical interest in the use of psychedelic substances for the treatment of mental health conditions has surged in recent years, and as other countries -- including the United States -- loosen restrictions on their use.

