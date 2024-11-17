SHOCKING! Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH)

A viral experiment by a scientist, known as Devon Science on TikTok, has revealed the alarming truth about hand-dryers in public restrooms: they may be spreading harmful bacteria directly onto your freshly washed hands.

SHOCKING Scientist's viral experiment reveals why you should NEVER use hand dryer in public toilets (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

A viral experiment by a scientist, known as Devon Science on TikTok, has revealed the alarming truth about hand-dryers in public restrooms: they may be spreading harmful bacteria directly onto your freshly washed hands.

The experiment, which has garnered over 4.7 million views, involves placing a petri dish underneath a hand-dryer to collect bacteria that is expelled by the machine. The results were shocking. After leaving the dish overnight, the scientist observed a variety of bacteria and fungus growth, including white, yellow, and black smudges, indicating contamination. In contrast, a petri dish left open in the air to mimic the drying effect of hand-shaking remained completely clear.

 

Devon Science also tested the bacteria levels on a piece of toilet paper, which had been used to dry hands. Though bacteria were present, the levels were significantly lower compared to those collected from the hand dryer.

Also read: Biohacker Bryan Johnson's 'age-defying' treatment goes horribly wrong; shocking selfie shows extreme swelling

To further illustrate the dirty reality of these machines, the scientist swabbed the inside of a hand-dryer’s vent, revealing so much grime that the cotton bud turned black. This led Devon Science to a grim conclusion: the bacteria aren't just in the air — they're thriving inside the machines themselves.

"Now I know where the bacteria are coming from, they are actually living inside the machine," she said in the video.

While the specific bacteria captured were not identified, previous research has pointed to dangerous pathogens like E. coli, hepatitis, and fecal bacteria lurking in public restrooms. A 2018 study from the University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University found that hand dryers could suck in bacteria from the air and then blast it onto people's hands. The study identified up to 254 bacterial colonies after just 30 seconds of exposure to the air from a bathroom hand dryer.

The research team also tested the effect of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters attached to the dryers. The results were telling: bacteria in the dishes fell by 75% when the filters were used, confirming that the air circulating in public restrooms is often filled with harmful microorganisms.

The findings suggest that using paper towels or shaking hands dry may be a better option for avoiding bacterial exposure. Experts recommend opting for paper towels when possible, especially in public restrooms, to minimize the risk of contamination.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 - Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India NTI

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India

Dev Diwali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations NTI

Dev Deepavali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH) dmn

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Border Gavaskar Trophy Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order

Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting AJR

Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting

Congress divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains AJR

Opinion | Congress' divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch NTI

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch

Manipur Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH) snt

Manipur: Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon