Canada's FM Melanie Joly dodges questions on Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's arrest, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has refused to comment on the arrest of Arsh Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, despite growing calls for clarity.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has refused to comment on the arrest of Arsh Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, despite growing calls for clarity. Her lack of response to a key question regarding Dalla's arrest has sparked outrage, particularly given the high-profile nature of the case.

When asked about the arrest of Dalla, Joly sidestepped direct questions, stating, "I won't comment on any ongoing investigation."

She went on to say that Canada would continue to engage with Indian diplomats regarding the issue but did not provide any specific details or assurances.

"We'll continue to engage with Indian diplomats if there are any enquiries regarding this issue. I don't have specific information about what you're referring to. We'll continue to have conversations at the foreign ministry level on violence that can happen in Canada and making sure we're ultimately able to find a way - a path forward. I've also been in contact with the foreign minister of India," she added.

Joly's denial to comment on Arsh Dalla's arrest sparks outrage among Indians

Joly’s refusal to comment on the arrest of Arsh Dalla has ignited widespread outrage among Indians. Many view her evasive stance as indicative of Canada’s unwillingness to address India’s longstanding concerns. Critics argue that Joly’s lack of clarity undermines international cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

The response has fueled frustration in India, with calls for Canada to take a stronger stance against individuals linked to transnational crimes and terrorism.

"Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Ms. Melanie Joly's reply to a question about Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dalla's arrest was convoluted and lacked clarity," wrote one user on X.

"Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly 'diverts' & 'deflects' question about Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla. Trudeau govt protecting Khalistani Terrorist," added another user.

A third user remarked, "They are directly involved in protecting the Khalistan support. Soon they will face the consequences. Canada will suffer for sure. Just wait and watch."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

India to pursue extradition of Arsh Dalla

India, which had been pursuing Dalla's extradition for several months, wasted no time in demanding that Canada take further action. On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it would continue to push for Dalla's extradition, citing his criminal record in India, including involvement in over 50 cases of murder, terrorism, and extortion.

"In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

"Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he had added.

Dalla was designated a terrorist by India in 2023. In July of the same year, India formally requested that the Canadian government arrest him provisionally. Reports indicate that Dalla was arrested by Canadian police in late October this year.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force," Jaiswal had said.

"Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," he had added.

"Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him," Jaiswal further stated.

"He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined," he added.

"A separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla's suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc - all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023," Jaiswal said.

"In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year," he added.

Latest Videos