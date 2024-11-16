Canada's FM Melanie Joly dodges questions on Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's arrest, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has refused to comment on the arrest of Arsh Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, despite growing calls for clarity.

Canada FM Melanie Joly dodges questions on Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's arrest, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Amid the ongoing diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has refused to comment on the arrest of Arsh Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, despite growing calls for clarity. Her lack of response to a key question regarding Dalla's arrest has sparked outrage, particularly given the high-profile nature of the case.

When asked about the arrest of Dalla, Joly sidestepped direct questions, stating, "I won't comment on any ongoing investigation."

She went on to say that Canada would continue to engage with Indian diplomats regarding the issue but did not provide any specific details or assurances.

"We'll continue to engage with Indian diplomats if there are any enquiries regarding this issue. I don't have specific information about what you're referring to. We'll continue to have conversations at the foreign ministry level on violence that can happen in Canada and making sure we're ultimately able to find a way - a path forward. I've also been in contact with the foreign minister of India," she added.

Joly's denial to comment on Arsh Dalla's arrest sparks outrage among Indians

Joly’s refusal to comment on the arrest of Arsh Dalla has ignited widespread outrage among Indians. Many view her evasive stance as indicative of Canada’s unwillingness to address India’s longstanding concerns. Critics argue that Joly’s lack of clarity undermines international cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

The response has fueled frustration in India, with calls for Canada to take a stronger stance against individuals linked to transnational crimes and terrorism.

"Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Ms. Melanie Joly's reply to a question about Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dalla's arrest was convoluted and lacked clarity," wrote one user on X.

"Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly 'diverts' & 'deflects' question about Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla. Trudeau govt protecting Khalistani Terrorist," added another user.

A third user remarked, "They are directly involved in protecting the Khalistan support. Soon they will face the consequences. Canada will suffer for sure. Just wait and watch."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X:

India to pursue extradition of Arsh Dalla

India, which had been pursuing Dalla's extradition for several months, wasted no time in demanding that Canada take further action. On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it would continue to push for Dalla's extradition, citing his criminal record in India, including involvement in over 50 cases of murder, terrorism, and extortion.

"In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

"Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he had added.

Dalla was designated a terrorist by India in 2023. In July of the same year, India formally requested that the Canadian government arrest him provisionally. Reports indicate that Dalla was arrested by Canadian police in late October this year.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force," Jaiswal had said.

"Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," he had added.

"Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts, including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him," Jaiswal further stated.

"He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined," he added.

"A separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla's suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc - all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023," Jaiswal said.

"In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed snt

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers shk

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing shk

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

Colombia votes to outlaw child marriage; MPs hug each other, celebrate amid cheer in Parliament (WATCH) shk

Colombia votes to outlaw child marriage; MPs hug each other, celebrate amid cheer in Parliament (WATCH)

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive watch snt

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll dmn

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Tuatara The Three-Eyed Reptile That Can Live Over 100 Years AJR

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Tuatara The Three-Eyed Reptile That Can Live Over 100 Years AJR

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon