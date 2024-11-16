Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting

Smoking Trends By Age Group : Discover which age group is most prone to smoking and the underlying reasons behind this trend.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

Smoking Trends By Age Group

Smoking claims millions of lives globally, impacting not only smokers but also those around them. This raises the question: who smokes the most? Age-based analysis reveals alarming reasons.

article_image2

Smoking Trends By Age Group

Smoking severely affects lungs and airways, increasing risks of colds and pneumonia. Long-term smoking can lead to cancer. Despite knowing the health risks, people continue to smoke, often citing dissatisfaction, anger, frustration, or failure as reasons. Which age group smokes the most? Let's find out.

article_image3

Smoking Trends By Age Group

Recent studies reveal young people are most affected by smoking, often influenced by peers. The perception of smoking as stylish or enhancing popularity is prevalent. Read more: Smoking with tea: Side effects

article_image4

Parental Influence on Smoking

Parental Influence: Children's health often mirrors their parents'. If parents smoke, children are more likely to adopt the habit. Smoking is increasingly normalized, portrayed as stylish in media. Many young people start smoking to cope with stress or anxiety. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan's journey to quitting smoking

article_image5

Which Age Group Is Most At Risk?

At-Risk Age Group: Teenagers (15-24) are most vulnerable, often starting due to identity exploration, social media influence, stress, fear, or thrill-seeking.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 - Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India NTI

National Press Day 2024: Know date, history, and importance of the press in India

Dev Diwali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations NTI

Dev Deepavali 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Festive Celebrations

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH) dmn

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals how she lost over 50 kg naturally (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Border Gavaskar Trophy Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal faces crucial test in Australia as injury woes hit India's top order

Congress divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains AJR

Opinion | Congress' divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch NTI

Pushpa 2: Electrifying new poster drops ahead of grand trailer launch

Manipur Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH) snt

Manipur: Mob storms houses of CM Biren Singh's son-in-law, ministers & MLAs over killing of 3 people (WATCH)

Nourish your hair: Top foods for healthy hair growth dmn

Nourish your hair: Top foods for healthy hair growth

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon