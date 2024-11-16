Who smokes the most? Age trends, health risks, and the role of parenting

Smoking Trends By Age Group : Discover which age group is most prone to smoking and the underlying reasons behind this trend.

Smoking claims millions of lives globally, impacting not only smokers but also those around them. This raises the question: who smokes the most? Age-based analysis reveals alarming reasons.

Smoking severely affects lungs and airways, increasing risks of colds and pneumonia. Long-term smoking can lead to cancer. Despite knowing the health risks, people continue to smoke, often citing dissatisfaction, anger, frustration, or failure as reasons. Which age group smokes the most? Let's find out.

Recent studies reveal young people are most affected by smoking, often influenced by peers. The perception of smoking as stylish or enhancing popularity is prevalent. Read more: Smoking with tea: Side effects

Parental Influence on Smoking

Parental Influence: Children's health often mirrors their parents'. If parents smoke, children are more likely to adopt the habit. Smoking is increasingly normalized, portrayed as stylish in media. Many young people start smoking to cope with stress or anxiety. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan's journey to quitting smoking

Which Age Group Is Most At Risk?

At-Risk Age Group: Teenagers (15-24) are most vulnerable, often starting due to identity exploration, social media influence, stress, fear, or thrill-seeking.

