    Emmanuel Macron under fire after being spotted at Elton John’s concert amid violent protests (WATCH)

    President Emmanuel Macron has been criticised for attending an Elton John concert and posing for backstage pictures with the star, a day after the shooting and amid the ongoing riots. Amidst escalating riots in French cities, Macron has appealed to parents to keep teenagers at home to curb the unrest

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Amid ongoing violent protests in France, a video of President Emmanuel Macron attending an Elton John concert has sparked anger online. As per various reports. hundreds have been detained so far over the three nights of protests that have followed the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who sped away from policemen trying to stop him over. The President and his wife Brigitte attended the British singer's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Paris the next night as more than 100 people were detained and flames blazed on France's streets.

    On camera, Macron is seen tapping his foot to the singer's performance of Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting. "As protesters burn French cities, Macron lights up at Elton John concert in Paris. The President of France in these shots is in a great mood, he enjoys music with his wife and dances a little," a Twitter user said and shared a small video.

    In a separate Instagram post, Elton John and his spouse David Furnish shared a picture of their meeting with Macron and his wife. "Backstage in Paris," Furnish captioned the post.   The image and the video are currently trending on social media. Concerns about Macron going to the concert have been voiced in the midst of the turmoil.

    Under Furnish's picture on Instagram, one person commented, "Wrong timing," while another added, "Macron is below everything." A third said, "He's watching a TV when a youngster was slain by cops under his regime. Macron is a disgrace."

    Meanwhile, Macron has blamed social media for fueling violence and said that it had played a "significant role in the events of the past few days".

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
