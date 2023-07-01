France: Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

French authorities stepped up their efforts to curb cycles of violence, looting and destruction that have sporadically rocked many of France's towns and cities since the killing of a 17-year-old by a policeman during a traffic check.

French authorities have intensified their efforts to suppress recurring cycles of violence, looting, and destruction that have plagued various towns and cities in France since the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by a policeman during a traffic check in a Paris suburb. Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, revealed that the police arrested 994 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of rioting over the killing of a teenager by police, the Interior Ministry said Saturday, July 1.

Issuing a warning to those inciting protests through social media, Darmanin emphasized that legal action would be taken against anyone employing online platforms for violent purposes, and necessary measures would be implemented to ensure compliance with the law of the Republic.

In recent days, incidents of looting and violence have been observed not only in Paris but also in provincial towns like Marseille, Bordeaux, and Roubaix. Hooded groups have targeted and vandalized public buildings and shops, leading to fires. The police headquarters reported that nine officers and firefighters were injured, and a total of 307 arrests were made in the Paris region alone.

While President Emmanuel Macron refrained from declaring a national emergency, he appealed to parents to keep their children at home instead of participating in street protests. Macron acknowledged the organized and violent nature of certain groups responsible for the unrest and expressed determination to apprehend and prosecute them. However, he also highlighted the youthfulness of many of those arrested, urging parents to assume their responsibility and ensure their children remain at home for the sake of everyone's peace of mind.

What Triggered The Violence

The fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel by a police motorcyclist remains the catalyst for the riots, which have engulfed numerous working-class neighbourhoods across the country. The victim, of Algerian descent, is scheduled to be laid to rest on Saturday in Hauts-de-Seine's capital city.

The riots have spread to various other communities and major cities, including Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse. To combat the unrest, the Interior Ministry deployed 45,000 law enforcement officers on the night of June 30. Special forces are patrolling the streets in some cities, utilizing armoured vehicles and helicopters. Certain communities in the capital have implemented curfews to stabilize the situation.

In the midst of these events, the 38-year-old police officer responsible for the shooting has been indicted for intentional homicide and placed in custody.