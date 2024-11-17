Dangerous mafias associated with Samajwadi Party used to kill innocent Hindus: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of harboring dangerous mafias during its rule, which led to violence, property grabs, and festival disruptions. Speaking at a public rally, he highlighted the state’s improved law and order under BJP, emphasizing the absence of curfews and riots.

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that during SP's rule, dangerous mafias linked to the party used to harm innocent Hindus, take over their properties, kidnap traders, threaten their daughters, occupy religious sites, and disrupt festivals. He added that such chaos no longer exists in UP, as there are no curfews or riots anymore, and peace prevails.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a public meeting on Saturday (Nov 16) in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Every dreaded mafia is closely linked to the Samajwadi Party. They rely on them for their livelihood and even provide them shelter. The atrocities faced by Jaya Pal and Puja Pal are well-known. BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, along with Ramesh Yadav, Ramesh Patel, and seven others, were brutally murdered."

CM Yogi was seeking votes in favor of BJP candidate Deepak Patel from Phulpur assembly and Surendra Diler from Khair. He also expressed grief over the death of children in the fire incident in Jhansi.

He said that the Samajwadi Party has no interest in development, youth, farmers, or traders. Their only principle is ‘Sabka Sath, Saifai Parivar Ka Vikas’ (development of the Saifai family).

He stated, "We promised to make UP riot-free and take strict action against all mafias, including those involved in illegal mining, cheating, and cattle and forest crimes, and we have delivered on those promises."

The CM added, "When the government works for the benefit of the youth and conducts fair exams, it bothers the SP. From day one, we made it clear that we would act against those playing with the future of the youth and crack down on cheating mafias. The government and recruitment boards are ensuring that competitive exams are conducted with integrity."

CM Yogi emphasized that when talented youth join government services, it accelerates development and helps bring welfare schemes to the poor more effectively. He said that, thanks to PM Modi's efforts, the Prayagraj Kumbh has been recognized worldwide as a cultural heritage symbolizing humanity.

He criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP) for opposing initiatives like the Ram Temple, Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, fair examinations, development projects, and welfare schemes for the poor. He accused SP of believing in divisive politics, using caste to create divisions, and acting like adversaries.

Targeting SP further, he remarked that when such people are in power, poor Hindus are left waiting for benefits, but they never receive the advantages of government schemes. He also highlighted that the Ganga Expressway will connect Prayagraj to western Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time to Meerut to just 6-7 hours. He warned people against being misled by SP’s divisive campaigns on social media.

The CM alleged that during SP's coalition government, new scams surfaced daily. He stated that for BJP, elections are a mission of service, while for SP and BSP, they are a way to carry out corrupt activities, exploit the public, and spread chaos.

CM Yogi, while addressing a gathering in Khair, highlighted that the foundation of India's partition was laid with the establishment of the Muslim League in 1906 in Aligarh. He remarked that while Aligarh rejected their agenda, their plan to divide the nation on communal lines succeeded. He pointed out that the Muslim League was not founded in Karachi, Islamabad, or Dhaka, but in Aligarh, and likened their divisive tactics to those of the Samajwadi Party today, urging people to prevent such intentions from succeeding.

Listing the development projects, CM Yogi stated that the region's value would soon surpass Delhi's due to initiatives like the Jewar Airport, Film City, and Toy City, which will primarily benefit the local population. He criticized previous Congress and SP governments for failing to promote development, accusing them of indulging in luxury and treating power as their inheritance while disregarding public welfare.

Reflecting on the tragic events of 1947, he said over 10 lakh Hindus lost their lives because of division, emphasizing that unity is crucial to avoid such tragedies again. He mentioned the establishment of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and the Defense Corridor in Aligarh as transformative projects. He added that when the cannons from Aligarh roar towards the enemy, even Pakistan would tremble.

He contrasted the BJP’s focus on dignity and progress for all with SP's alleged protection of criminals, such as those responsible for the murder of former MLA Malkhan Singh.

